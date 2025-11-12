Javier Palomarez, President of USHBC, Congratulates Ardelyx on Being Named 2025 Overall BioPharma Company of the Year

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly commends Ardelyx, Inc. for being named 2025 Overall BioPharma Company of the Year by BioTech Breakthrough. The honor recognizes Ardelyx’s leadership in advancing breakthrough therapies and its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients with unmet medical needs. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Ardelyx represents the very best of American innovation and integrity. Through cutting-edge science and an unrelenting focus on patient outcomes, the company has redefined what it means to put people first in biotechnology. Medicines like ISBRELA and XPHOZAH are not only first-in-class therapies, they are lifelines for patients living with chronic conditions. This recognition is a testament to Ardelyx’s scientific rigors, fearless innovation, and commitment to improving lives.”Ardelyx discovers, develops, and commercializes first-in-class medicines that address significant unmet medical needs. ISBRELA is approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, while XPHOZAH is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor that lowers serum phosphorus in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis. The company’s pioneering approach to science, combined with a culture rooted in responsibility and patient-centricity, continues to set new benchmarks across the biopharma industry.The USHBC celebrates Ardelyx’s achievement as a reflection of the innovation and responsibility that power America’s small business and life sciences ecosystem. Its success underscores how bold ideas, ethical leadership, and a relentless pursuit of better patient outcomes can drive meaningful economic and social progress.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

