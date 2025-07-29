IQNOX Joins INCOSE Corporate Advisory Board, Appoints John G. Tesmer as Representative

IQNOX Joins INCOSE CAB

Helping bridge AI, systems engineering, and business outcomes to support smarter, more connected product development.

IQNOX is proud to join the INCOSE CAB. We’re excited to share what we’ve learned in AI and to help drive systems engineering forward with practical, client-focused insights.” — John G. Tesmer

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQNOX , a leader and trusted technical advisor in AI solutions and a long-standing expert in PTC’s ALM, PLM, and IoT technologies, is proud to announce its official membership in the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) Corporate Advisory Board (CAB). As part of this prestigious global network, IQNOX has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, John G. Tesmer, as the official CAB Representative.The INCOSE CAB brings together top-tier organizations from industry, academia, and government to advance systems engineering practices on a global scale. As a new member, IQNOX joins this influential coalition to help shape the future of systems engineering through strategic collaboration and innovation.This appointment underscores IQNOX’s commitment to leading the evolution of connected engineering. With proprietary solutions like IQNECT , our AI-powered integration for Codebeamer, we help teams simplify requirements, strengthen traceability, ensure compliance, and accelerate digital transformation through smarter, more connected workflows.In his role, John G. Tesmer will represent IQNOX’s vision at the CAB, aligning emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the digital thread with the evolving needs of today’s engineering teams.To learn more, visit IQNOX or explore the INCOSE Corporate Advisory Board

