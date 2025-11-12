Olympia Lighting’s Game-Changing LED Sports Lighting for Stadiums and Arenas

Lyndhurst High School Football Field

Redefining Performance, Efficiency, and Visibility for Modern Sports Venues

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting, a leading innovator in commercial LED lighting solutions, proudly announces its cutting-edge LED Sports Lighting, designed to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and versatility in sports facilities. Ideal for stadiums, arenas, and athletic fields, these fixtures set a new standard for lighting in both new installations and retrofit projects.Cutting-Edge Efficiency and VersatilityOlympia’s LED Sports Lighting fixtures are engineered to maximize energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. Offering White color fixtures ( LED Sports Lights ) in a power range from 300W to 1,200W and Red-Green-Blue-White (RGBW) fixtures ( RGBW LED Sports Lights ) in a power range from 300W to 800W, these luminaires achieve an exceptional efficacy of up to 167 lumens per watt. This means reduced energy costs while providing the perfect illumination for any sports setting.Built for Durability in Any EnvironmentDesigned to withstand the toughest conditions, these fixtures are IP67-rated for protection in damp and wet locations, ensuring reliability in all climates. With 20KV & 10KA surge protection, the fixtures also guard against electrical surges, providing peace of mind for facility operators.Precision Lighting with Multiple Beam AnglesOlympia offers beam angle options, including Sharp Flood (15°), Narrow Flood (40°), and Medium Flood (60°), allowing venues to customize lighting layouts for optimal visibility. Whether it’s a football field, basketball court, or tennis arena, these beam angles enhance visibility for players, spectators, and cameras alike.Advanced Dimming Controls for FlexibilityEach fixture is equipped with 0-10V Dim-to-Off integral controls, allowing precise lighting adjustments for various events. Whether it’s a game day, practice, or special event, facilities can tailor the brightness levels to create the perfect ambiance.Industry-Leading Warranty and LongevityWith a 10-year, 100,000-hour warranty, Olympia Lighting guarantees long-term reliability and exceptional value. Facility managers can count on these fixtures to deliver consistent performance for years to come.About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted leader in commercial LED lighting solutions, specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient products designed for a wide range of applications. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Olympia Lighting delivers lighting solutions that are durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. For more information, visit www.OlympiaLighting.com , or give us a call at (866) 738 – 0008.

