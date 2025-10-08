Olympia Lighting to Showcase Advanced Stadium and Sports LED Fixtures at the Athletic Business Show 2025

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in commercial LED lighting solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at the Athletic Business Show (AB Show) Booth # 1539, taking place from November 5 to 8, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. The AB Show brings together thousands of athletics, fitness, recreation, and military professionals for an expo featuring 200+ exhibitors and a comprehensive educational conference.At this year’s event, Olympia Lighting will highlight its RGBW LED Sports Lights along with its full range of high-performance LED Sports Lights , offering facility managers and athletic directors powerful new options for professional-grade illumination.RGBW LED Stadium Fixtures: Power and VersatilityOlympia Lighting’s RGBW LED Sports Lights are designed to deliver both brilliant white light for game play and vibrant, customizable color effects for entertainment and multi-use venues.- Powerful Illumination: Up to 800W of output and efficacy of 180 Lumens per Watt rival traditional 1,500W metal halide lamps.- Color Control: Full DMX512 or DALI compatibility and Wireless Control allows for dynamic light shows, themed displays, and seamless game-to-concert transitions.- Durability: An IP67 Rating and built-in Surge Protection ensure performance in even the harshest weather and lightning conditions.- LED Sports Lights: High-Performance Lighting for Every VenueAlongside RGBW technology, Olympia will feature its broader LED Sports Lights engineered for stadiums, arenas, and sports fields.- Bright Efficiency: Delivering up to 180 Lumens per Watt, these fixtures maximize brightness while minimizing energy consumption.- Versatile Beam Angles: Options range from 15° to 60°, ensuring uniform coverage and eliminating dark spots or distracting overlap across large playing surfaces.- Player- and Fan-Friendly: With a CRI rating of 80 and low optical flicker (<0.5%), these lights deliver crisp visuals for players and improved clarity for spectators and broadcasters.- Built for Extreme Conditions: Anodized & Powder Coated Aluminum Heat Sinks, IP67 weatherproof ratings, and wind resistance of up to 200 MPH make them a reliable choice for both outdoor and indoor venues.Commitment to Performance and SustainabilityOlympia Lighting’s sports lighting systems are designed to cut energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional metal halide systems, significantly lowering operating costs. With long lifespans exceeding 50,000 hours, reduced maintenance needs, and RoHS-compliant components, these solutions also support sustainability goals for athletic and recreational facilities.Meet Olympia Lighting at the AB ShowOlympia Lighting invites AB Show attendees to visit its Booth # 1539 in the expo hall, November 6–7, 2025, to explore its RGBW LED Sports Lights and complete LED Sports Lights lineup. Product experts will be available to demonstrate solutions and discuss customized applications for facilities of all sizes.About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted name in commercial LED lighting, delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions for stadiums, arenas, sports fields, and architectural projects. With a commitment to quality, performance, and sustainability, Olympia’s products set a new standard for durability and design in large-scale lighting applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.