P6 Aviation Expands with New Satellite Location at Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU)

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEP6 Aviation Expands with New Satellite Location at Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU)Public Invited to Open House on Sunday, November 16, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.Morristown, New Jersey - P6 Aviation today announced the opening of its new satellite location at Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU), further expanding its footprint and enhancing access to premium Cirrus flight training and aircraft services in the New York–New Jersey region.To mark the occasion, P6 Aviation will host a public Open House on Sunday, November 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the new facility, located in the Signature Aviation hangar at Morristown Municipal Airport.The event will feature:-Guided access to the new P6 Aviation satellite facility-Opportunities to meet the P6 Training Team and learn about training programs-Complimentary food and refreshmentsStatic display of several state-of-the-art aircraft:2025 Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet G2+2025 Cirrus SR22T G7+2025 Cirrus SR20 G7+Guests will be invited to sit in the cockpit of the aircraft on display, providing an up-close look at the advanced avionics, performance capabilities, and safety features that define the Cirrus fleet.The event is open to:-Individuals interested in learning to fly-Pilots transitioning into Cirrus aircraft.-Those considering purchasing an aircraft-Existing P6 Aviation clients wishing to tour the new space.Event DetailsEvent: P6 Aviation Open House - New Satellite Location LaunchDate: Sunday, November 16Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.Location: Signature Aviation, Hangar 5, Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU)Address: 1 Airport Drive, Morristown, New JerseyAttendees are encouraged to set their navigation devices to:Signature Aviation, 1 Airport Drive, Morristown, NJUpon entering airport property, guests should follow the signs for Signature Aviation // Hangar 5, then look for P6 Aviation event signage directing them into the hangar.P6 Aviation invites the community, aviation enthusiasts, and current and prospective clients to mark their calendars and join the Open House to celebrate this significant milestone in the company’s growth.About P6 AviationP6 Aviation is a Cirrus Platinum Training Center with locations at Essex County Airport (KCDW) and Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU), serving the greater NYC and North Jersey region. Flying a modern fleet of 2024–2025 Cirrus G7+ aircraft with Garmin Perspective Touch+ avionics, P6 specializes in real-world, mission-focused training, from first flight through advanced ratings and Cirrus transitions. With an uncompromising commitment to safety, experienced instructors, advanced simulator training, and access to busy New York–area airspace, P6 Aviation helps pilots learn efficiently, fly confidently, and use their aircraft for business, family travel, and adventure.Media Contact:P6 AviationFairfield, New Jersey(908) 271-5835info@p6aviation.com

