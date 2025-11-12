Certified Piedmontese® Announces 2025 Holiday Gift Guide of Premium Grass-Fed, Grass-Finished Beef Gift Boxes

Certified Piedmontese Beef

Celebrate the season with Certified Piedmontese’s Holiday Gift Guide—premium beef boxes that ship free nationwide all holiday season long.

It's a gift that gets eaten and enjoyed, not just displayed or forgotton” — Joe Finegan, Gifting Manager

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Piedmontese today unveiled its 2025 Online Holiday Gift Guide, offering a curated collection of premium gift boxes of grass-fed, grass-finished beef, designed to delight families and gift-givers alike with memorable meals and uncomplicated ordering. The whole collection can be viewed on www.Piedmontese.com This year’s Holiday Gift Guide features a variety of themed collections — including the White Pine, Frasier Fir, Blue Spruce, and others — each comprised of select cuts like sirloin filets, flat iron steaks, stew beef, roasts, ground beef, and even specialty items such as beef tallow and summer sausage. The boxes are currently priced at 25 % off their standard value and ship free via 2-day air nationwide.“Our Gift Guide is all about giving more than just a product — it’s about delivering an experience,” said Joe Finegan, Gifting Manager, Piedmontese.com. “From the dinner table to the freezer, our box sets bring families together, and gifting them means sharing warmth, flavor, and the kind of quality that stands out.”Key Features & HighlightsThoughtfully curated boxes: each collection delivers a mix of premium cuts (e.g., flat-iron steaks, sirloin filets) and versatile family-friendly options (e.g., stew beef, ground beef). Customers are welcome to add any items to these gift boxes as well for a more custom gift for family or friends.High-quality sourcing: Certified Piedmontese beef is grass-fed, grass-finished, and raised without the use of antibiotics or added hormones.Easy gifting: With premium packaging and meaningful variety, these boxes are ideal for holiday gifting to friends, family, business clients or even self-treats.All gifts are shipped in fully curb-side recyclable coolers, which makes it easy for anyone receiving the gift to dispose of their cooler packaging as well.Why It MattersIn a season when gift fatigue is real and meaningful gifts matter more than ever, Piedmontese.comprovides a “gift that gets eaten and enjoyed, not just displayed.” With busy families, home chefs, and remote workers in mind, the Gift Guide simplifies selecting something both indulgent and practical — offering top-tier meat for special occasions or everyday enjoyment.About Certified PiedmonteseCertified Piedmontesebeef has long been recognized for its superior tenderness and lean profile, thanks to the special genetics of the Piedmontese breed. The company behind the brand is committed to sustainable, transparent, and family-focused practices, ensuring that from pasture to plate, quality is never compromised.

