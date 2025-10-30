Certified Piedmontese Launches 100% Curbside Recyclable Thermal Packaging — Advancing Sustainability in Beef Shipping

Certified Piedmontese Beef

Certified Piedmontese now ships nationwide in 100% curbside recyclable coolers—sustainability meets premium, regeneratively raised beef.

With this new fully recyclable cooler, we’re closing the loop. From our regeneratively raised cattle to our recyclable packaging, every step reflects our commitment to doing things the right way.” — Ben Mohl

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Piedmontese has taken another major step forward in sustainable food packaging by introducing fully curbside recyclable coolers featuring Chillin’ Liners™ from MP Global. The new system allows customers nationwide to recycle both the outer shipping box and the insulated liner right at home—no separation, no special drop-offs, and no landfill waste.The move marks a milestone in Certified Piedmontese’s ongoing effort to pair regeneratively raised, Project Non-GMO Verified Grass-Finished beef with equally responsible packaging. By eliminating non-recyclable foam coolers, the company aligns its entire supply chain—from ranch to doorstep—with the same sustainability values that drive its ranching and processing practices.A Greener Way to Deliver Premium BeefFor years, most frozen-food and meat shipments relied on non-recyclable coolers, which are difficult or impossible to recycle through municipal systems. Certified Piedmontese’s new cooler packaging offers a practical, planet-friendly alternative that doesn’t compromise performance.The MP Global Chillin’ Liner™ system is crafted from recycled paper and engineered fibers that provide high-performance insulation while remaining completely recyclable in standard curbside bins. Each liner is paired with a recyclable corrugated outer box, allowing the entire cooler to be disposed of responsibly through local recycling programs.“Our customers care deeply about sustainability—and so do we,” said Ben Mohl with Certified Piedmontese. “With this new fully recyclable cooler, we’re closing the loop. From our regeneratively raised cattle to our recyclable packaging, every step reflects our commitment to doing things the right way for our customers, our animals, and the planet.”Supporting a Regenerative FutureCertified Piedmontese beef is sourced from ranchers who prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and low-impact grazing practices. These regenerative methods improve land vitality while reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain. By transitioning to recyclable packaging, the company ensures that its environmental stewardship extends beyond the pasture—right into customers’ homes.The initiative builds on other Certified Piedmontese sustainability practices, including:• All-Natural Beef — No antibiotics or added hormones.• Regenerative Ranching — Partnering with producers who restore soil health and biodiversity.• Local Processing & Distribution — Reducing transit miles and maintaining product integrity.• Continuous Innovation — Seeking smarter, cleaner solutions in processing, packaging, and fulfillment.This holistic approach underscores the company’s belief that sustainability must be built into every stage of the beef and customer experience.Better for Customers, Better for CommunitiesThe switch to curbside recyclable thermal packaging not only benefits the environment but also simplifies recycling for consumers. Customers can now:1. Recycle everything curbside. Both liner and box are accepted by most local recycling programs.2. Eliminate unnecessary waste. No landfill foam or special drop-off trips.3. Support a more circular economy. Each cooler gives recycled materials a new life in future packaging.The transition is already live for all Certified Piedmontese online orders shipped nationwide from the company’s Lincoln, Nebraska, fulfillment center.“Every order shipped from Certified Piedmontese now arrives in packaging that reflects our values,” the company added. “We’re proud to lead by example in an industry that’s hungry for more sustainable solutions.”Certified Piedmontese is a premium beef company dedicated to producing healthier, sustainably raised beef from the heritage Italian Piedmontese breed. Naturally lean and incredibly tender, Certified Piedmontese Grass-Finished beef offers exceptional flavor with less fat and fewer calories than conventional beef. Raised on American family ranches using regenerative practices, and never given antibiotics or added hormones, it represents a better choice for both consumers and the planet.To learn more or to shop the full line of products, visit Piedmontese.com

Learn Our Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.