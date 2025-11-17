Piedmontese.com Launches 2025 Holiday Catalog Sale Featuring 25% Off Premium Meats and Free Shipping on orders $99+

2025 Piedmontese.com Holiday Catalog Sale

Piedmontese.com launches its Holiday Catalog Sale with 25% off premium meats plus free 2-day shipping on orders over $99. Shop holiday gifts and favorites now.

This year’s sale delivers incredible savings, premium quality, and fast, free shipping on orders of $99 or more so families can enjoy the very best throughout the holiday season” — Lili Schmale

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Piedmontese, a leader in premium beef and wholesome protein offerings, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Holiday Catalog Sale , delivering extraordinary savings on steaks, roasts, gift boxes, family-friendly favorites, and seasonal specialties.This year’s event features 25% off a curated catalog of premium meats and holiday products—crafted to make gifting, hosting, and holiday meal planning easier and more affordable than ever.As an added gift to customers, Certified Piedmontese is also offering FREE 2-Day Shipping on all orders over $99, ensuring that holiday meals, gifts, and celebrations arrive quickly and on time.A Holiday Event Designed for Families, Food Lovers & Gift GiversThe Holiday Catalog Sale showcases the best of Certified Piedmontese and Goodlife Brands, including:Signature steaks and roastsHoliday gift boxes and curated bundlesGround beef, family-friendly cuts, and freezer staplesSpecialty items and seasonal favoritesSnack packs, beef sticks, and stocking-stuffer goodies“Every year we look forward to bringing exciting holiday offerings to our customers,” said Lili Schmale, Gift Coordinator at Piedmontese.com “This year’s sale delivers incredible savings, premium quality, and fast, free shipping on orders of $99 or more so families can enjoy the very best throughout the holiday season.”Two Major Customer Benefits This Holiday Season• 25% Off Holiday Catalog ItemsA wide range of holiday gifts, entertaining essentials, and premium cuts are included.New Cuts will be offered at different times throughout the Holiday Season, so check back often for updated deals!• Free 2-Day Shipping on Orders Over $99A bonus gift from the brand, helping customers receive their products quickly during the busiest season.Holiday Shopping Made SimpleFrom premium steaks to ready-to-give gift boxes, the Holiday Catalog Sale offers something for every household, every budget, and every gift list. Customers are encouraged to shop early—seasonal items may sell out quickly. For any larger gifting needs, feel free to reach out to us and we can help coordinate your gifts to employees, business partners, or customers.Shop the SaleCustomers can explore the full Holiday Catalog Sale at:About Certified PiedmonteseCertified Piedmontese is dedicated to providing premium, nutritious beef sourced from cattle raised on family ranches across the Midwest. With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and exceptional quality, Certified Piedmontese delivers wholesome proteins to families nationwide through e-commerce, retail partners, and culinary destinations.

