Gorlin Pools Launches ‘Season of Gratitude’ Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity
From November 3 through December 7, Gorlin Pools will donate $5 to The Wingman Foundation for every 5-star review received on Google or Facebook. Customers who leave reviews on both platforms can double their impact.
“Supporting military families is deeply important to us,” said Steve Gorlin of Gorlin Pools. “We’re honored to stand behind The Wingman Foundation’s mission and give back to the communities we serve.”
Customers are encouraged to participate by leaving a review for Gorlin Pools:
Google: https://g.page/r/CXLfe8-LI0zqEBM/review
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gorlinpools/reviews
The Season of Gratitude initiative highlights Gorlin Pools’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and local philanthropy.
For more information, visit https://www.gorlinpools.com/.
