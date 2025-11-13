Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,929 in the last 365 days.

Gorlin Pools Launches ‘Season of Gratitude’ Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity

LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorlin Pools & Spas, a leading provider of pool remodeling, and maintenance serving Monmouth, Ocean, and Burlington Counties, has announced the launch of its Season of Gratitude campaign in support of The Wingman Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of fallen military aviators and providing assistance to their families.

From November 3 through December 7, Gorlin Pools will donate $5 to The Wingman Foundation for every 5-star review received on Google or Facebook. Customers who leave reviews on both platforms can double their impact.

“Supporting military families is deeply important to us,” said Steve Gorlin of Gorlin Pools. “We’re honored to stand behind The Wingman Foundation’s mission and give back to the communities we serve.”

Customers are encouraged to participate by leaving a review for Gorlin Pools:

Google: https://g.page/r/CXLfe8-LI0zqEBM/review
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gorlinpools/reviews

The Season of Gratitude initiative highlights Gorlin Pools’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and local philanthropy.
For more information, visit https://www.gorlinpools.com/.

Steve Gorlin
Gorlin Pools
+1 732-256-1381
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gorlin Pools Launches ‘Season of Gratitude’ Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more