Chaikin Ultimate Group Launches ‘Season of Gratitude’ Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaikin Ultimate Group, a leading pool design, construction, and maintenance company serving Rockland, Bergen, and Westchester counties, has announced its Season of Gratitude campaign to benefit Long Island Cares / The Harry Chapin Food Bank, one of the region’s largest hunger-relief organizations.From November 3 through December 7, each 5-star review left for Chaikin Ultimate Group on Google or Facebook will generate a $5 donation to Long Island Cares. Customers who leave reviews on both platforms can double their impact.“Supporting Long Island Cares means supporting neighbors, families, and children in our own communities,” said Kyle Chaikin of Chaikin Ultimate Group. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that helps fight food insecurity across Long Island.”Google Reviews: https://g.page/r/CVHkGRG-LB37EBM/review Facebook Reviews: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075902932835&sk=reviews The Season of Gratitude campaign highlights Chaikin Ultimate Group’s dedication to community involvement and local outreach, reflecting its belief in the importance of giving back where it matters most. More information is available at https://chaikinultimategroup.com

