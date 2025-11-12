Groundbreaking Dance Work ‘Into Sunlight’ Returns to Hofstra University for Special Vietnam War Commemoration

Photo by John Maniaci Jessica Ho Rehearsing "Into Sunlight." Photo by Alla Bronskaya

Acclaimed dance work “Into Sunlight” returns to Hofstra Nov. 13, exploring war’s impact and healing, in a performance and post-show discussion. Free entry.

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hofstra University is proud to announce the return of “Into Sunlight,” the acclaimed evening-length dance piece created by Hofstra Dance Professor Robin Becker, for a special performance on Thursday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse. The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and features a post-performance discussion on the work’s enduring relevance in today’s world.“Into Sunlight” was inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Maraniss’ book They Marched Into Sunlight, a nonfiction account detailing two pivotal days in October 1967 during the Vietnam War and antiwar protests. Becker, moved by the “timelessness and universality of the themes and events,” choreographed the piece with Maraniss’ blessing, exploring the effects of war on both soldiers and those at home seeking peace.Since its world premiere at Hofstra in April 2011, where it was the centerpiece of a three-day conference spotlighting the impact of war and violence on the human condition, “Into Sunlight” has been performed internationally by Robin Becker Dance , including in Vietnam to mark the anniversary of renewed diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States.“It feels like a homecoming to return Into Sunlight to Hofstra after its birth here 14 years ago,” Becker said. “With the current wars that continue in our world, I am struck by Into Sunlight’s continued relevance. In many ways, I view this work as my path of social activism with the hope that Into Sunlight fosters dialogue and greater understanding in our shared world.”The November 13 performance will feature a number of Hofstra dance BFA majors, as well as seasoned Robin Becker Dance company members Yoko Ikezawa and Jessica Ho.Admission for the event is free and open to the public. RSVP here

