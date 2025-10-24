Acclaimed Salsa Dancer Jessica Ho to Perform in Modern Dance Production at CM PAC

Jessica Ho dancing with Baila Society. Photo by Alla Bronskaya. Jessica Ho performing in Into Sunlight.

Multidisciplinary artist Jessica Ho dazzles audiences with her extraordinary versatility, excelling as both a modern dancer and a top salsa performer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a dance world that often rewards narrow specialization, Jessica Ho has emerged as one of the few artists who have mastered both the precision of modern dance and the vibrant complexity of salsa. With a journey that spans artistic traditions across Asia, Europe, and the United States, Ho’s brilliance is defined not only by technical excellence but by her seamless fusion of distinct styles of movement.As a dancer with Robin Becker Dance and BAILA Society , Jessica’s career is shaped by devotion to versatility. Acclaimed for her musicality and ability to express almost any style of dance, Ho continues to inspire and redefine what it means to be a truly multifaceted artist.Audiences will have a unique opportunity to experience Jessica’s artistry in “Into Sunlight” with Robin Becker Dance, performed at the CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, NY on October 25th, 2025. Inspired by David Maraniss’ award-winning book “They Marched Into Sunlight,” this immersive, multidisciplinary work explores the echoes of war through movement, music, and light.Tickets are now available at www.cmpac.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.