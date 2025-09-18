Making Moves Dance Festival 2025: Three Days of Culture, Healing, and Community

Sahasra Sambamoorthi and Ahtoy Juliana in a sold-out performance at the Rose Nagelburg Theatre. Photo by Gabby Piamonte. Baila Society principal dancer Jessica Ho. Photo by Alla Bronskaya.

JCAL’s 16th Annual Making Moves Dance Festival celebrates culture, healing, and community with vibrant performances by Baila Society and Navatman.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL) proudly presents the 16th Annual Making Moves Dance Festival (MMDF2025), a dynamic three-day celebration of cultural expression, healing, and community strength. This year’s festival features a special collaboration between Baila Society and Navatman titled “The Seed,” exploring themes of collective care, identity, and safety.Returning from a sold-out run of “Roots of Resilience” at the Rose Nagelburg Theatre, these acclaimed groups use dance as a powerful medium for community dialogue and healing. Baila Society’s vibrant choreography celebrates Afro-Caribbean rhythms and stories, emphasizing connection and cultural safety. Navatman’s Indian classical dance delves into resilience across generations, fostering reflection and empowerment."The Seed," co-created by choreographers Sahasra Sambamoorthi and Ahtoy Juliana, features principal dancers Jessica Ho and Edwin Tolentino and serves as a festival centerpiece.The festival will be held at JCAL, with performances beginning at 7 PM daily and receptions at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $10 per night and available on JCAL’s Eventbrite page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.