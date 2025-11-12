S.C. Public Health Officials Seek Faith-Based Organizations Input about Health Needs

South Carolina faith leaders asked to take a short survey to help guide public health efforts.

Nov. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is working to expand and strengthen its long-standing relationship with faith-based organizations across the state and is asking faith leaders to provide input about the needs of their organizations and communities.

By completing a short survey, faith groups can help DPH understand their needs and how they and the agency can better collaborate to improve the health of everyone in South Carolina.

The effort is part of an initiative called Healthy Faith Partnerships, which was created in response to DPH Interim Director Edward Simmer’s goal of having the agency reach every faith-based organization in South Carolina.

“There are thousands of faith-based groups in our state, and we believe they would welcome the chance to use their influence to improve the health of their members and communities,” Dr. Simmer said. “We know that attempting to reach them all is no small feat. However, we also know the great impact this could have on the health of everyone in our state if we can build deeper relationships with faith groups aimed at empowering people to improve their health. The effort will be well worth it.”

The Healthy Faith Partnerships initiative seeks to more formally recognize the critical partnerships DPH has enjoyed with faith-based organizations for decades. DPH, from its time as part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, has worked with faith-based groups to address public health issues such as chronic diseases, Zika, tobacco dependence, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic reaffirmed the important influence faith-based organizations can have in encouraging their communities to take actions to improve their health and the health of others. It also pointed out the critical role faith organizations can play in addressing ongoing health issues from a population standpoint. “If we can help faith organizations build their capacity to address health issues locally, we can move the needle in improving the health of our entire state,” Dr. Simmer said.

“That’s why the needs survey is important,” Dr. Simmer said. “We at DPH don’t have all the answers. We don’t know the needs of local communities like those who live, worship and serve there. And while we have certain expertise and resources to help, we can’t do it alone. Faith groups can be big difference makers.”

The Healthy Faith Partners Survey is open now, and all faith-based organizations are asked to take it. Anyone unable to complete the survey online can get a paper copy by visiting their local DPH Public Health Department, emailing HealthyFaithPartnerships@dph.sc.gov or calling 803-898-3301 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. The survey asks questions about the organization’s name, address, county, and best person to contact. Other questions will ask how the faith leader feels about the overall health of their community, what their organization and community’s needs are, and more. By collecting and analyzing data provided via the needs assessment, DPH can work with faith-based groups to develop initiatives that can help improve the health of people in communities across South Carolina.

For more information about the Healthy Faith Partnership and the needs survey, visit dph.sc.gov/HealthyFaithPartnerships.

