WEDNESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Confirms 8 new Measles Cases in Upstate Outbreak, Bringing Outbreak Total to 43, Total Reported This Year to 46

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting eight new cases of measles in the state since Friday. The total number of cases in South Carolina now related to the Upstate outbreak is 43, and the total number reported to DPH this year is 46.

Six of the eight cases are household members of known cases who were in quarantine. The other two cases are in the same household, but the source of their infection has yet to be determined.

There are currently 13 people in quarantine and one in isolation. The successful early quarantining as a result of an identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that has prevented additional community spread during this outbreak.

Our response to the ongoing measles outbreak focuses on identifying cases and their contacts quickly to stop spread and to encourage the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for those who are not immune to protect people from illness and complications from measles, including those who cannot be vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying health conditions.

The unidentified source of the two new cases reinforces our concern about potential ongoing community transmission, and we are reminding people that travel for the upcoming holidays increases the risk of exposures greatly for those traveling and for those accepting visitors. We encourage people to get vaccinated now to prevent measles from disrupting your holiday plans.

To increase access to MMR vaccines, DPH has activated a Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week to offer MMR vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

MHU Locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 12: 12-4 p.m. Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman SC 29365

Thursday, Nov. 13: 12-4 p.m. Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman SC 29365

Since being deployed beginning Oct. 16, the Mobile Health Unit has administered 31 doses of MMR (measles vaccine): 25 adults, 6 children.

To check if you are up to date with vaccines, people who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

###