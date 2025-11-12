4-Star Morningstar Rating™ continues for faith and factor ETF licensing Wallick Investments’ Fidelis 100 Index

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF, mandated to replicate Wallick Investments, LLC’s Fidelis 100 Index, continues to receive a 4-Star Morningstar Rating™

Fidelis 100 Index/Inspire Fidelis ETF is achieving top quartile performance— demonstrating Christian investing with factor-based science can keep pace, and even exceed return of comparable indices.” — Daniel Wallick, Managing partner and CIO of Wallick Investments, LLC

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF , mandated to replicate Wallick Investments, LLC ’s Fidelis 100 Index , continues to receive a 4-Star Morningstar Rating™ for 3 year risk-adjusted performance out of 375 US Mid-Cap Blend funds as of 10/31/25. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (ticker: FDLS) with over $100M in assets and an annualized 3-year return of 15.01% as of 10/31/25, is a product of Inspire Investing, the world’s largest provider of faith-based ETFs with over $2 billion in AUM.For Fidelis 100 Index equity selection, Wallick Investments integrates the Inspire Impact Score™ with an evidence-based multi-factor investment methodology. This methodology is designed to minimize exposure to low quality (financially and ethically) expensive companies, lacking price or earnings momentum, while maximizing exposure to high quality companies (financially and ethically) selling at a discount with positive price and earnings momentum. Fidelis 100 securities are equally weighted with rebalance and reconstitution occurring quarterly. Fidelis 100’s multi-dimensional diversification makes it an ideal Index to benchmark diversified factor-based equity performance. For Fidelis 100’s Guidelines/Methodology and Fact Sheet, including historical Index performance, visit https://www.solactive.com/indices/?index=DE000SL0FE03 (WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index).“Fidelis 100 Index/Inspire Fidelis ETF is achieving top quartile performance— demonstrating Christian investing with factor-based science can keep pace, and even exceed return of comparable indices.” - Daniel WallickJune 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of Columbia, SC-based Wallick Investments, LLC. The SEC-registered RIA firm offers investment advisory and portfolio management services focused on strategic moral investing—a faith- and factor-based investment methodology. Wallick Investments’ strategies are available to individuals, institutions, and non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct relationship with the firm or via the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( www.Fidelis100.com ). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit www.Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing. Wallick Investments receives a licensing fee associated with assets invested in the FDLS ETF. For more information, see https://www.inspireetf.com/news/inspire-fidelis-multi-factor-etf-nyse-fdls-celebrates-3-year-anniversary-surpasses-100-million-in-aum and/or contact Wallick Investments’ CIO and Managing Partner Danwallick@wallickinvestments.com.© 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

