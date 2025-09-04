Brandon Williams Earns Finance MBA

Wade Stinnette, Brandon Williams, Dan Wallick, Susan Wallick and Tori Matise

Wallick Investments, LLC announces that Investment Advisor Representative Brandon Williams has completed his Master of Business Administration with a 3.85 GPA.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallick Investments, LLC is proud to announce that Investment Advisor Representative Brandon Williams, with a 3.85 GPA and concentration in Finance, has successfully completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Carolina Aiken. His graduate studies included investment banking, portfolio management, private wealth management, corporate strategy, project valuation, and financial consulting, with emphasis on investment analysis, risk management, and strategic decision-making in today’s evolving business environment.A Presbyterian College honors graduate, Brandon’s responsibilities with Wallick Investments include business development, client relations, and corporate operations. He will also serve as a member of the WI Fidelis Index Committee. The “ Fidelis 100 ” Index is a benchmark designed for Christian equity investment strategies and is licensed by Inspire Investing for the Inspire Fidelis ETF (ticker: FDLS) “Brandon is passionately working to further our firm’s mission of sharing faith and factor investing. We celebrate with him this admirable achievement.”— Daniel Wallick, Managing Partner and CIO, Wallick InvestmentsA former NCAA Division I baseball player at Presbyterian College, Brandon was a two-time team captain. For the past four years, he has served as a coach at a local baseball academy in Columbia, helping young athletes earn college scholarships, while also gaining internship experience with a local wealth management firm. In his new free time, Brandon will be assisting Ben Lippen School, a pre-K – 12th grade Christ centered community, as their Varsity pitching coach.June 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of Wallick Investments, an SEC-registered firm offering investment advisory and portfolio management services focused on strategic moral investing—a faith- and factor-based investment methodology. Wallick Investments’ strategies are available to individuals, institutions, and non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct relationship with the firm or via the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS) whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( www.Fidelis100.com ). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit www.Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing. For more information or to schedule a complimentary portfolio review, visit www.wallickinvestments.com

