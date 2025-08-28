3 year performance and $100M AUM for faith and factor ETF replicating Fidelis 100 Index

As of 8-26-25 Inspire Fidelis ETF, mandated to replicate Wallick Investments' Fidelis 100 Index, has over $100M AUM and an annualized 3-year return of 14.27%.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of August 26, 2025 Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (ticker: FDLS), mandated to replicate Wallick Investments, LLC ’s Fidelis 100 Index, has over $100M in assets under management and an annualized 3-year return of 14.27%.For Index equity selection, Wallick Investments integrates Inspire Investing’s faith-based social impact scores with an evidence-based multi-factor investment methodology. This methodology is designed to minimize exposure to low quality (financially and ethically) expensive companies, lacking price or earnings momentum, while maximizing exposure to high quality companies (financially and ethically) selling at a discount with positive price and earnings momentum. Fidelis 100 securities are equally weighted with rebalance and reconstitution occurring quarterly. Fidelis 100’s multi-dimensional diversification makes it an ideal Index to benchmark diversified factor-based equity performance. For Fidelis 100’s Guidelines/Methodology and Fact Sheet, including historical Index performance, visit https://www.solactive.com/indices/?index=DE000SL0FE03 (WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index).“Wallick Investments is proud to support Inspire’s mission to align portfolios with investors’ convictions. We give thanks to God for the privilege of providing the Index which combines Inspire’s BRI database and factor-based investment science for Inspire’s Fidelis ETF.”- Daniel Wallick, managing partner and CIO, Wallick InvestmentsJune 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of Columbia, SC-based Wallick Investments, LLC. The SEC-registered RIA firm offers investment advisory and portfolio management services focused on strategic moral investing—a faith- and factor-based investment methodology. Wallick Investments’ strategies are available to individuals, institutions, and non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct relationship with the firm or via the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( www.Fidelis100.com ). Inspire Investing remains the largest US provider of faith-based ETFs with over $2 billion in total AUM, a new milestone for US faith-based ETFs. For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit www.Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing. Wallick Investments receives a licensing fee associated with assets invested in the FDLS ETF. For more information, contact CIO and Managing Partner Danwallick@wallickinvestments.com.

