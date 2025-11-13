Exmark Introduces Updated 2026 Radius Zero-Turn Mowers

With available cutting decks of up to 60-inches, the Radius S-Series zero-turn mower makes quick work of big mowing jobs. With a fabricated and welded steel cutting deck, the Radius E-Series delivers Exmark's signature cut quality.

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark has unveiled its redesigned 2026 Radius E- and S-Series zero-turn mowers. The new models take inspiration from the well-received 2025 redesign of Exmark’s premier Lazer Z models to deliver increased performance and versatility, easier service and a bold new look.

According to Exmark Marketing Manager, Lenny Mangnall, the new Radius models combine a new look and feel with premium features to deliver unmatched value.

“These new Radius models are perfect for users looking for maximum cut quality and long-lasting performance,” Mangnall said. “With up to 60-inch cutting decks and powerful Kawasaki FR series engines, the new Radius models make quick work of properties of up to five or six acres.”

The 2026 Radius E-Series features a new Exmark Series 2+ cutting deck in a choice of 48- 54- or 60-inch cutting widths. Fabricated and fully welded of high-strength steel, with maintenance-free sealed bearing blade spindles, the Series 2+ cutting deck is durable and low maintenance. Exmark’s innovative Adapt system is available as an accessory. Adapt enables quick, tools-free deck rake adjustments from the operator seat, so the operator can tailor deck performance for specific turf types and cutting conditions.

The integrated hydro pump and motor design of the HydroGear transmission provides increased durability. And with ground speeds of up to 8 mph, easy maneuverability and Exmark’s Signature cut quality, the Radius E-Series is a big upgrade over typical consumer zero-turn mowers.

The new Radius S-Series takes mowing performance to the next level with Exmark’s UltraCut Series 3 cutting deck, with available Adapt tools-free deck rake adjustment as an accessory. Fabricated and welded of high-strength steel, with a 10-gauge top and 7-gauge steel skirts, the UltraCut Series 3 cutting deck offers higher capacity while preserving the cut quality Exmark owners expect.

When combined with the higher capacity HydroGear ZT-3100 transmission, the Radius S-Series can mow at speeds of up to 9 mph, with pinpoint control for maximum efficiency on any property. Large 23-inch drive tires and a deluxe suspension seat offer increased operator comfort by reducing bumps and vibrations that reach the operator.

Both new Radius models feature premium air-cooled Kawasaki V-twin gasoline engines. All 48- and 52-inch Radius E- and S-Series models feature the FR691V powerplant, while 60-inch models are equipped with the FR730V to better manage the load of the larger cutting deck.

The premium Radius X-Series model continues into 2026 with minor changes. The Radius X-Series features an UltraCut Series 4 cutting deck in a choice of 52- or 60-inch cut widths, with Exmark’s Adapt tools-free deck rake adjustment available as an accessory. More powerful Kawasaki engines, stronger MagStop PTO clutches and higher-capacity HydroGear transmissions deliver increased cutting performance and forward speeds of up to 10 mph.

52-inch Radius X-Series models are equipped with the Kawasaki FX801V V-twin, while 60-inch models upgrade to the powerful 999cc FX921V. Both engines feature high-capacity cyclonic air filtration and pressurized lubrication for maximum durability in the toughest cutting conditions. A deluxe high-back suspension seat with padded armrests is fully adjustable to accommodate virtually any operator.

All 2026 Radius models feature a fabricated and welded frame built of high-strength rectangular section tubular steel. Steel engine guards increase engine protection at the sides and rear of the machines. The guards are easy to remove for service. A seven-gallon single fuel tank provides extended runtime between fill-ups.

Exmark designed the 2026 Radius models to have reduced maintenance needs, while also being easier to service when the need arises. Radius models feature just two annual grease points, plus the floor pan and belt shields remove easily without tools to ease access to the belts and top of the cutting deck. A standard jack receiver makes under deck maintenance quick and easy as well.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.



