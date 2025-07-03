New Exmark Video Helps Homeowners Water More Effectively

Irrigation is an essential component of any beautiful landscape The irrigation controller, also known as the timer, is the brain of the irrigation system. Pop-up irrigation rotors are typically used to irrigate larger areas of the yard.

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the late summer heat in full effect across much of the country, many homeowners are looking for ways to preserve the beauty of their lawn. Experts say daily watering is one of the best ways to ensure the health and vitality of the lawn.

With this in mind, Exmark recently released a new episode of its Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video series, “Irrigation Essentials”. In the video, host Doug Scott talks with Tom Tootle of Toro Irrigation Systems, to get his perspective on how to effectively water the lawn.

“Irrigation is like insurance for your landscape,” Tootle said. “Everything in the landscape requires irrigation to survive.”

Tootle said one of the best ways for homeowners to keep signs of heat stress from showing is to install an underground irrigation system.

Underground irrigation systems use a controller, or timer, to control the irrigation cycles, so they can operate reliably without constant attention. This ensures water is applied consistently, at the right time to have maximum effect.

The irrigation controller works with a series of valves and rotors and spray heads to apply an appropriate amount of water to the area of the lawn being watered. Different rotors and heads are available to customize the application to different areas’ needs. This ensures the proper amount of water goes where it’s needed with minimal waste.

Another option Tootle recommends considering is a low-volume or drip irrigation system, particularly for irrigating smaller areas. Because drip irrigation places the water directly onto the plant, it is also one of the most efficient irrigation types available.

Most modern irrigation systems have the ability to be controlled through a mobile app, so changes can be easily made. Plus, rain sensors are available that can automatically turn the irrigation system off if a rain storm pops up.

Watch the new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, “Irrigation Essentials” video on the Exmark Backyard Life website. In addition to the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, the site hosts a wide range of other outdoor living related content and Exmark Original Series videos, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, Signature Stories and Prime Cuts. With one stop, homeowners looking to take their outdoor living experience to the next level can find exactly what they’re looking for.

