New Exmark Video Explains How To Build a Garden Trellis

A garden trellis is a durable addition that adds visual appeal to the backyard.

Beautify the backyard with new “Done-In-a-Weekend Projects” video

Now more than ever, homeowners are looking for new ways to enjoy their outdoor living spaces." — Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to increasing the beauty and charm of an outdoor living space, a garden trellis is hard to beat. For homeowners that have the tools, a free weekend and basic woodworking skills, it’s relatively easy to build a DIY garden trellis.

With that in-mind, Exmark recently released a new episode of its Done-In-a-Weekend Projects video series that details the tools, materials and process used to build a wooden garden trellis.

The best part is that it’s a project that can typically be completed in a weekend or less.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, many homeowners are looking for easy ways to reinvent their backyards, so they can enjoy more life outside this season.

“Now more than ever, homeowners are looking for new ways to enjoy their outdoor living spaces,” Briggs said. “And the satisfaction that comes from building it themself is priceless.”

Necessary tools include a table saw, circular saw and jig saw, as well as an orbital sander and drill. A tape measure and pencil are used to measure and mark cut lines. Sawhorses or a work table are also useful for getting everything up and off the ground. Always wear eye and ear protection when working on the project.

Cedar boards and posts of various sizes are used to build the trellis structure. They are secured with a combination of deck screws and wood glue and finished with wood stain and sealer. This creates a durable, sturdy structure that will look great for years to come.

Download complete project instructions, a material list and watch the “How To Build a DIY Garden Trellis” video, on the Exmark Backyard Life website. In addition to the Done-In-a-Weekend Projects videos, the site hosts a wide range of other outdoor living related content and Exmark Original Series videos. It’s a one stop destination for homeowners looking to take their outdoor living experience to the next level.



About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Build a Garden Trellis This Weekend – Exmark Backyard Life

