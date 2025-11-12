St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 at 0942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford, Vermont
ACCUSED: Kellie Towle
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
VICTIM: Jason Eastman
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/12/25 at approximately 0942 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police and Thetford PD were dispatched to the report of a family fight in the Town of Thetford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that Kellie Towle (43) had threatened Jason Eastman (42) and was screaming at him in public. While attempting to take Towle into custody she resisted arrest. Towle was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/10/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
