St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4010107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 at 0942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford, Vermont

ACCUSED: Kellie Towle

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

VICTIM: Jason Eastman

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/12/25 at approximately 0942 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police and Thetford PD were dispatched to the report of a family fight in the Town of Thetford, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that Kellie Towle (43) had threatened Jason Eastman (42) and was screaming at him in public. While attempting to take Towle into custody she resisted arrest. Towle was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/10/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111