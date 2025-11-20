Hard Asset Money Show reviews the Genius Act and its potential implications for financial governance

The Genius Act and Its Impact on Digital Currency Policy

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 9/11/2025 episode featuring economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs reviews the passage of the Genius Act, a bill that introduces new federal requirements for stablecoin backing and redefines key elements of the nation’s digital financial infrastructure. The episode outlines how the legislation may influence monetary stability, national security, and long-term oversight of digital transactions.The episode features a discussion on the Act’s core requirement that stablecoins be backed in full by U.S. dollars or short-term Treasury instruments. At the time of the interview, supporters of the legislation described it as a structural reinforcement of the dollar’s global position. Briggs explains how the measure could expand liquidity in federal debt markets, lower transaction costs, and accelerate development across U.S. technology and manufacturing sectors.Briggs also outlines the operational changes the Act could introduce to financial markets. He notes that improved settlement efficiency and broadened institutional demand may contribute to a more resilient short-term funding environment. The episode provides context for how the law fits into the broader trend of integrating private-sector digital payment systems with existing federal financial infrastructure.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/qvumkn8xNhg “The Genius Act was created to keep America competitive in the next transformation of monetary policy: digital assets,” said Christian Briggs. “It solidifies the dollar’s dominance in global trade.”The conversation addresses concerns regarding potential shifts in authority from the Federal Reserve to private firms operating regulated digital instruments. Briggs notes that the ability to observe transaction flows in real time could support national security objectives, but he cautions that it also requires strict standards surrounding access, retention, and legal due process.The episode concludes with a review of how the Genius Act may influence digital-currency adoption and the evolution of programmable financial tools. Briggs emphasizes the need for ongoing evaluation as the regulatory structure develops.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/qvumkn8xNhg About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

