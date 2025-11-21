Christian Briggs Reviews Federal Rate Policy, Mortgage Fraud Allegations, and Legislative Risks Tied to the Genius Act

Fed Rates, Mortgage Fraud Allegations, and the Risks of the Genius Act

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8/29/2025 episode on One America Network featuring economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs examines three issues affecting monetary policy, regulatory credibility, and the structure of U.S. financial instruments. The episode provides context on central bank decision-making, oversight norms, and the potential implications of emerging digital legislation.The episode features a discussion on interest rate policy as the Federal Reserve assesses how to navigate inflation indicators and broader economic conditions. At the time of the interview, Jerome Powell faced calls to begin a measured rate-cutting cycle. Briggs noted that inflation remained stronger than headline reports suggested, but he outlined how a consistent 25-basis-point path could offer a balanced approach if economic data warranted.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/3AhfUelsi9c The conversation then turns to the mortgage fraud allegations involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Briggs emphasized the importance of due process while acknowledging that any such investigation involving a senior central banking official raises questions about institutional credibility. He underscored the need for transparency and adherence to established review protocols.""Inflation is running much hotter than what's being reported," said Christian Briggs. "We need to cut by at least 50 basis points, but a gradual twenty five and twenty five approach is the smart move."A final segment reviews the Genius Act, a legislative proposal intended to support short-term Treasury markets through the use of stablecoin-based mechanisms. Briggs explains how the framework could broaden demand for government securities and reinforce the dollar's position. He also notes that programmable features and digital oversight tools embedded within the legislation could introduce risks if future policymakers applied them without clear limitations or safeguards.The episode provides viewers with a direct assessment of how these developments intersect with U.S. monetary policy, regulatory standards, and evolving financial technologies.About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.

