Gratitude in Action: LISTSERV® Celebrates the Power of Shared Purpose in Digital Communications
LISTSERV offers a clear path for building connection and community with shared purpose, integrity and independence, free from outside influences
In a time when digital communication is often fragmented and noisy, LISTSERV email list technology offers a clear path forward: connection with purpose, coordination with integrity and independence with impact.
"We’re grateful for the thousands of communities, educators, researchers and professionals who rely on LISTSERV to communicate authentically," said Susan Brown Faghani, L-Soft. "Their work inspires us to keep innovating and supporting meaningful dialogue."
From university departments and scientific networks to nonprofit initiatives and public outreach programs, LISTSERV communities are united by a shared purpose. These groups use LISTSERV not just to send messages, but to build trust, foster collaboration and shape futures.
Why LISTSERV Communities and Impactful Communications Matter Now More Than Ever
• Organizes fragmented communication into structured, searchable archives
• Empowers experts and organizations to coordinate effectively across time zones and disciplines
• Fosters genuine, independent dialogue without algorithmic interference
Widely used in education, research and nonprofit communities, LISTSERV continues to support professional communicators across sectors.
