L-Soft Launches the Email Insights Learning Series on the 39th Anniversary of LISTSERV®

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L-Soft Launches the Email Insights Learning Series on the 39th Anniversary of LISTSERVL-Soft, the company behind the pioneering LISTSERVemail list technology announces the launch of the Email Insights Learning Series, a free 10-week course initiative is designed to help professional communicators, especially in mission-driven organizations, harness the full potential of email in 2025 and beyond.Timed to coincide with the 39th anniversary of the first LISTSERV email message, sent on June 30, 1986, the automated series delivers weekly actionable insights on topics including email strategy, automation, newsletters, analytics and discussion groups The content is tailored for professionals in higher education, government, research and nonprofit sectors—where collaboration, clarity, trust and data ownership are essential. Recognized as one of the most resilient and strategic digital communication tools, email continues to empower organizations that prioritize direct and measurable outreach.This new learning course series is designed to be universal and freely accessible as a long-term resource for communicators professionals of all levels.Be First to Start This New SeriesEach weekly installment includes:- A focused topic with a strategic takeaway- Reflection prompts to support professional development- Practical guidance on using LISTSERV Maestro for smarter communicationsA Legacy of InnovationSince its creation in 1986, LISTSERV has been at the forefront of email communication—from early academic list exchanges to today’s data-driven campaigns with SSO integration and advanced analytics. With its 40th anniversary approaching in 2026, L-Soft continues to provide reliable, customizable communication solutions for organizations worldwide.Email Works. LISTSERVProves It.Boost your email strategy — for free.Join the Email Insights Learning Series, a 10-week course packed with expert tips and real-world examples:✅ One email per week✅ Practical strategies & automation insights✅ Certificate of completion includedSign up now — it’s free!About L-SoftL-Soft is the exclusive provider of LISTSERV, the first and most widely used email list management software, invented by CEO Eric Thomas. Since 1994, L-Soft has helped organizations worldwide communicate reliably and effectively through email.Learn more at www.lsoft.com

