Cool Pool Launches 'Season of Gratitude' Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Pool & Spa has launched its Season of Gratitude initiative in partnership with Tomche Shabbos of Rockland County, a nonprofit organization providing food and essential support to families in need.

Through December 7, Cool Pool & Spa will donate $5 to Tomche Shabbos for every 5-star review received on Google or Facebook. Reviews submitted on both platforms will double the contribution.

“The work Tomche Shabbos does touches families directly,” said Mike Insignares of Cool Pool & Spa. “This campaign gives us a meaningful way to show appreciation to our customers while helping our neighbors.”

Google Reviews: https://g.page/r/CVTA8zwXq2GqEBM/review
Facebook Reviews: https://www.facebook.com/coolpoolinc/reviews

The Season of Gratitude campaign underscores Cool Pool & Spa’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and local partnerships that make a positive impact year-round. Learn more at https://www.coolpool.com.

