Tariffs, Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain: Christian Briggs on Trump’s Trade Gamble

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show Explores How Tariff Strategy Could Redefine U.S. Economic StrengthThe August 8, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show features economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs analyzing President Donald Trump’s newly implemented tariff strategy and its broader economic implications.At the time of the episode’s release, new tariffs on imported goods had prompted immediate market reactions and public debate over inflationary pressures. Briggs examines how these near-term costs could serve a larger purpose, positioning the policy as a recalibration of global trade designed to strengthen American industry, investment, and consumer prosperity.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/vYG2Mz0MN7M “It is a short-term pain, but it will be a substantially long-term gain for the American people,” said Briggs. “here will be some sacrifices, but Trump just came out in the last couple weeks talking about lowering taxes or even eliminating taxes on people making somewhere between 150 and 200 thousand [dollars] a year.”Briggs outlines how the administration’s negotiations with China and other trading partners aim to secure more equitable trade terms while stimulating internal investment. He also discusses the broader fiscal agenda accompanying the policy, including proposed retirement account reforms projected to inject as much as $12 trillion into the economy and potential tax relief for middle-income households.According to Briggs, Americans could begin to see the benefits of these combined measures within six to twelve months, with more visible economic impact unfolding over the following year and a half as trade deals mature and domestic capital investment expands.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/vYG2Mz0MN7M About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

