SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Features Retired Army Major Alex Bertelli on Transforming Combat Experience into Life-Saving InnovationThe August 21, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs presents an extraordinary conversation with retired U.S. Army Major Alex Bertelli, whose career spans elite combat operations and groundbreaking technological entrepreneurship.At the time of the interview, Bertelli had become known for developing advanced AI-driven locking systems designed to protect schools, workplaces, and critical facilities. His journey from the cockpit of U.S. Army Special Operations helicopters—known as the "Night Stalkers"—to the forefront of private-sector innovation reflects a seamless blend of military discipline and modern ingenuity.Bertelli recounts his experiences flying high-risk missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, sharing personal stories of resilience, tactical leadership, and the lessons of survival training that continue to guide his approach to problem-solving and business ethics.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/QT0j_3amdG8 "For all you guys 18-25 thinking should I go into the military," Briggs mentioned during the episode. "You get free training, free healthcare, and a world of knowledge."Briggs explores how Bertelli's patented locking technology integrates artificial intelligence to respond dynamically during emergencies—automatically securing access points in real time to safeguard occupants. Together, they discuss the broader implications of merging defense innovation with public safety solutions and how such technology represents a vital evolution in domestic security.The episode captures a rare blend of courage and innovation, offering insight into how military training, strategic thinking, and moral purpose can converge to solve real-world challenges in the civilian arena.About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.

