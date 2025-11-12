CBO: Trump’s Tariffs Could Cut the Deficit by $4 Trillion

SAN JUAN, TN, PUERTO RICO, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Examines the Congressional Budget Office’s Forecast and the Fiscal Implications of Tariff PolicyThe August 24, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show features economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs analyzing new projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which estimate that President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff strategy could reduce the federal deficit by as much as $4 trillion over the next decade.At the time of the episode’s release, the CBO report had become a focal point in fiscal and political debate, with its findings suggesting that tariff revenues and reshoring initiatives were generating higher-than-expected federal receipts. Briggs examines the underlying mechanics of the report, including revenue timing, inflationary trade-offs, and the role of wage growth in sustaining long-term fiscal benefits.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NNfKKWzT8b0 “It turns out that the revenues from the tariffs are adding a significant amount of value to the underlying topline needs of the government when it comes to spending,” said Briggs during the episode. “So the tariff money is actually reducing the deficit spending, thus creating what I call a kind of a C-plus dump to a B-plus, and this may turn out to be an A-plus graded bill in terms of deficit reduction.”Briggs explains how expanded domestic production and higher-wage manufacturing jobs could drive both GDP growth and tax base expansion, potentially offsetting short-term price pressures. He also notes that upcoming Supreme Court cases may determine the legal durability of executive-imposed tariffs, with implications for the policy’s longevity and fiscal predictability.The discussion highlights the balance between revenue generation and inflation control, emphasizing how strategic application of tariffs—combined with retirement reforms and targeted tax adjustments—could reshape America’s fiscal trajectory.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NNfKKWzT8b0 About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

