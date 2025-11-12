InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Magnetically Secured Hydration System for Active and Professional Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khurram R. of Garland, TX is the creator of the Magna Bottle, an innovative water bottle design that integrates dual magnetic plates for secure attachment to metallic surfaces. The water bottle is engineered for stability, convenience, and hygiene by preventing accidental tipping or spills in dynamic environments such as gyms, workshops, and offices. Magnetic surface adhesion and integrated storage functionality work in tandem to provide a versatile solution for maintaining hydration and organization in active or space-limited settings.Traditional bottles, when placed on floors, benches, or desks, are prone to instability, spills, and contamination from contact with unclean surfaces. In environments like gyms or workspaces, users often lack safe, convenient storage locations for bottles and related items such as vitamins or supplements. To combat these issues, the Magna Bottle features a triangular body constructed for ergonomic handling and efficient space usage.Two integrated magnetic plates, one embedded on the side and one at the base, allow the bottle to be affixed to various metallic surfaces for providing hands-free storage and improved stability. The bottle is sealed with a dual lid system:• A small triangular dispensing lid for controlled drinking and portability.• A threaded top cap containing an internal storage compartment that is ideal for holding vitamins, supplements, or medication.Key features and benefits include:• Dual Magnetic Plates: Secure the bottle to metallic surfaces for stability and spill prevention.• Triangular Ergonomic Design: Enhances grip and allows compact placement on irregular or narrow surfaces.• Hygienic Surface Isolation: Prevents the bottle from contacting unsanitary surfaces in gyms or workplaces.• Versatile Mounting Capability: Can be attached to desks, gym equipment, workstations, or vehicle interiors.The Magna Bottle replaces conventional water bottles with a secure, hygienic, and space-saving hydration container. Its durable construction and multi-surface compatibility make it an ideal tool for manufacturers looking to expand their product lines in both active and professional environments.Khurram was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Magna Bottle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Magna Bottle can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

