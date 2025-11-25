InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Integrated Hands-Free Weather Protection System

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethel B. of Minneapolis, MN is the creator of the Backpack Umbrella, a multifunctional personal-carrying and weather-protection system that integrates a collapsible umbrella directly into the structure of a backpack. The system enables fully hands-free deployment through a push-button actuation mechanism, allowing the umbrella to extend upward from a cylindrical housing mounted within the pack’s internal frame.Conventional umbrellas require continuous handheld support, which limits user mobility and reduces task efficiency, particularly for individuals engaged in outdoor activities that demand both hands. Cyclists, commuters, parents, and outdoor workers frequently need rain protection while simultaneously performing tasks such as steering, pushing strollers, carrying equipment, or navigating busy environments. Without a hands-free solution, users must choose between getting wet or sacrificing full manual control. The Backpack Umbrella offers a versatile solution to these issues. It maintains consistent overhead coverage while permitting the wearer to perform tasks that would otherwise require two free hands.The umbrella can be extended by using a push-button actuation system. When activated, the push-button mechanism extends and opens the umbrella above the user’s head to provide immediate weather protection without requiring manual holding. A plastic tube channels rainwater from the interior umbrella shaft into a detachable cup for controlled collection or disposal. When not in use, the umbrella retracts back into the internal holder via the same actuation mechanism.Key features and benefits of the Backpack Umbrella include:• Integrated Hands-Free Umbrella System: The umbrella deploys and retracts from a dedicated cylindrical holder using a push-button mechanism.• Dual-Function Backpack Platform: Provides conventional cargo storage while also serving as a weather-protection device.• Full Mobility During Use: Enables walking, biking, dog-walking, and other outdoor tasks without limiting manual control or grip.Ultimately, the Backpack Umbrella represents a streamlined and functional alternative to traditional umbrellas that enables continuous outdoor activity without compromising weather protection.Ethel filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Backpack Umbrella product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Backpack Umbrella can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

