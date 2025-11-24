InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Glare-Blocking Extension for Safer, More Comfortable Driving

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce B. of Richmond, VA is the creator of the FrontSeat SunShield, a sunshield extension device that enhances driver and passenger visibility by blocking sun glare that standard vehicle visors cannot reach. The device consists of an elongated housing that attaches securely to the existing visor using small metal clamps.Inside the housing case are three (3) telescoping or foldable extension panels similar to thin metal or coated plastic 'antenna-style’ pull-outs that can be extended sideways to cover sun glare gaps, including the common spots around the rearview mirror. The first two panels are 1-inch vertical, guaranteeing maximum glare blockage above the rearview mirror to the vehicle's interior hood regardless of vehicle make and model. The third panel is 2-inches vertical. All 3 panels can extend up to 6 inches horizontally.With dual side compatibility, drivers and passengers can reposition the device as needed for frontal or lateral glare protection by alternating the metal clamps to the other side of the housing case. When no longer needed, the panels retract cleanly into the housing to preserve a sleek, unobtrusive profile that blends seamlessly with modern automotive interiors.Sun glare is a leading cause of temporary vision impairment behind the wheel that contributes to eye strain, reduced reaction time, and dangerous driving conditions. Standard visors block light from only a limited range of angles, leaving significant gaps especially around the rearview mirror and at high or low sun positions.Key features and benefits include:• Minimizes hazardous sun glare in visor-blind areas including gaps near the rearview mirror.• Improves driver visibility during sunrise, sunset, and high-intensity daylight conditions.• Increases reaction time and situational awareness while driving by preventing temporary visual impairment.• Features fully retractable panels for compact storage when the extension is not needed.FrontSeat SunShield provides an adaptable extension mechanism that enhances the functional performance of standard vehicle visors and improves driver visibility in dynamic lighting conditions. By integrating adjustable glare-blocking elements into a compact, universally compatible assembly, the device offers a solution to multiple issues in automotive interior design. This system delivers increased visual comfort and safety without altering the vehicle’s original equipment.Bruce was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his FrontSeat SunShield product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the FrontSeat SunShield can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.