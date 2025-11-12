Rayse and Major MLS Partners Announce ‘The Coming Buyer Wave’ Masterclass with Ricky Carruth and Tristan Ahumada

Tristan and Ricky with Rayse

A national virtual masterclass equipping agents to thrive in the 2026 market shift.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to shifting buyer dynamics and increasing demand for transparency in real-estate transactions, a groundbreaking virtual masterclass is being launched by Rayse in partnership with an elite roster of MLS organizations. Hosted by industry influencers Ricky Carruth and Tristan Ahumada , with Rayse’s CEO Christian Dwiggins as special guest, this event is designed to equip real-estate professionals with the mindset, tools and platform strategy required to lead in 2026.Why It MattersWith a surge of buyer activity anticipated, agents must shift away from traditional lead-generation tactics and instead build value through transparency and performance. Ricky Carruth, a coach and agent who has helped over 100,000 real-estate professionals with proven systems, emphasizes that success now depends on clear client value, not just volume. (rickycarruth.com)Tristan Ahumada, founder of Lab Coat Agents and a speaker on technology, community and growth in real estate, brings a complementary perspective: agents who combine authentic relationships and strategic systems will dominate. (tristanahumada.com)Rayse’s platform, built to surface and convey agent value through transparency, serves as the enabling technology and framework for these assignments.What To ExpectEvery participating MLS partner will promote this masterclass as a market-specific, exclusive virtual event, ensuring local relevance and tailored insights. Each session will:- Highlight what transparency means in 2026 and how to build it now- Equip agents to stand out in their markets by owning the buyer-wave opportunity- Demonstrate how Rayse’s platform supports agent visibility and trust-building in real time- Feature interactive Q&A segments with Ricky, Tristan and Christian so agents are active participants—not just observersParticipating MLS Partners- Columbus REALTORS– Ricky Carruth- realMLS – Ricky Carruth- Stellar MLS – Ricky Carruth- IRES MLS – Ricky Carruth- Canopy MLS – Tristan Ahumada- CRMLS – Tristan Ahumada- SFAR MLS – Tristan Ahumada- MLS Now – Ricky Carruth- Phoenix Association of Realtors – Tristan AhumadaEach of these organizations will host the webinar in their markets and promote it to their member agents as a must-attend event.Registration & DetailsAgents interested in participating should contact their local MLS partner for registration information and session dates. Space is limited and each market session will be exclusive to that region’s agents. The virtual format ensures convenient participation from anywhere.“Agents must unite around transparency,” said Christian Dwiggins, CoCEO of Rayse. “It’s time to reclaim their story, show their undeniable value, and meet the growing demand for clarity in every client relationship.”About the HostsRicky Carruth built a solo real-estate business closing over 100 homes annually, then transitioned into a coaching role where he now supports tens of thousands of agents with systems for consistency and growth. (rickycarruth.com)Tristan Ahumada is the founder of Lab Coat Agents, a community that has grown to more than 137,000 real-estate professionals globally, and is known for leveraging technology and systems to drive agent success. (tristanahumada.com)Rayse is the agent-value platform that enables agents to showcase performance, build transparency, and differentiate in a crowded market.

