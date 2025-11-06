Canopy MLS Partners with Rayse to Empower Agents and Strengthen Client Trust Across the Carolinas

Canopy and Rayse Partnership

New partnership gives more than 22,000 MLS subscribers access to the agent value platform — a modern way to show professionalism and elevate client transparency

Partnering with Rayse ensures our subscribers can demonstrate expertise, build stronger client relationships, and set a new standard for service.” — AnneMarie DeCatsye, Esq.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy MLS has partnered with Rayse , the agent value platform, to provide subscribers across North and South Carolina with a new way to communicate expertise, transparency, and trust in every transaction. Beginning November 5, 2025, all Canopy MLS subscribers will receive complimentary access to Rayse as a core member benefit.Rayse enables agents to share real-time progress with clients throughout the buying and selling journey — making their work visible and reinforcing professionalism.“We’re continuously dedicated to delivering tools that elevate our subscribers’ professionalism and make their value unmistakable,” said AnneMarie DeCatsye, Esq., CEO of Canopy MLS. “Partnering with Rayse ensures our subscribers can demonstrate expertise, build stronger client relationships, and set a new standard for service.”“Canopy MLS has long been a leader in supporting agents through innovation and education,” said Christian Dwiggins, Co-CEO of Rayse. “This collaboration brings a transparent, client-centered experience to one of the most respected MLS networks in the country — and helps redefine how consumers perceive the role of the agent.”Why It MattersConsumer expectations for visibility and responsiveness continue to rise. Rayse studies show that nearly 50% of buyers & sellers believe agents spend fewer than 20 hours per transaction, despite the real figure often exceeding 80. Meanwhile, nearly 70% of clients said that they would be willing to pay their agent more if they could see what is happening behind the scenes.Rayse closes that gap by helping agents show every action that powers a successful deal. This agent value platform brings clarity, confidence, and accountability to both sides of the relationship.Partnership Benefits- Free access to Rayse for all Canopy MLS subscribers starting November 5, 2025- Real-time client journey visibility — buyers and sellers see the full scope of agent activity- Training and support through Canopy’s education programs and live events- Seamless integration with the MLS and custom experiences for every subscriberWhat Is Rayse?Rayse is the agent value platform. It’s a client-facing experience that integrates directly into an agent’s existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system. It’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal.Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed interface — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP.About Canopy MLSCanopy MLS serves more than 22,000 subscribers across North and South Carolina, providing data accuracy, technology solutions, training, and support to help subscribers better meet their clients’ needs. A subsidiary of Canopy REALTORAssociation, the MLS is recognized for its commitment to innovation and collaboration that keeps agents and brokers at the center of the real estate transaction. (canopymls.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.