Columbus REALTORS® Partners with Rayse to Empower REALTORS® and Elevate Client Transparency
New partnership delivers tools that highlight agent value and reshape how clients experience the real estate process.
The partnership underscores the Association’s dedication to providing innovative tools that help members demonstrate expertise, strengthen trust, and reshape how clients view professional representation.
“Our members work hard to deliver exceptional service, and this partnership helps ensure that effort is visible,” said Buffie Patterson, President of Columbus REALTORS®. “We are continuously committed to providing tools that highlight agent value and ultimately change the way clients think of agents for the better.”
“Columbus REALTORS® have long been known for innovation and professionalism,” said Christian Dwiggins, Co-CEO of Rayse. “By launching Rayse as a member benefit, the Association is helping agents show their true worth — one transparent client experience at a time.”
Why This Partnership Matters
Recent industry data show that 46% of clients believe their agents spend fewer than 15 hours on a transaction, when the true average is closer to 80–100 hours. Yet 96% of buyers and sellers say they want real-time visibility into their agent’s work. Rayse bridges that gap, helping agents communicate progress, demonstrate value, and build stronger client relationships.
Through the partnership, over 9,000 REALTOR® members will gain access to Rayse directly through their member portal beginning October 30. The rollout includes agent onboarding, training resources, and launch support provided jointly by Rayse and Columbus REALTORS®.
What Is Rayse?
Rayse is a client-facing experience that integrates directly into an agent’s existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system — it’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal.
Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed experience — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP. (https://www.rayse.com)
About Columbus REALTORS®
Columbus REALTORS® is the largest local REALTOR® association in Ohio, representing nearly 10,000 real estate professionals across central Ohio. The organization is committed to advancing innovation, continuing education, professionalism, and advocacy while providing members with the tools and data needed to succeed in today’s evolving market.
