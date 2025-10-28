Columbus REALTORS® Partners with Rayse to Empower REALTORS® and Elevate Client Transparency

Columbus REALTORS and Rayse Partnership

New partnership delivers tools that highlight agent value and reshape how clients experience the real estate process.

Our members work hard to deliver exceptional service, and this partnership helps ensure that effort is visible.” — Buffie Patterson, President of Columbus REALTORS®

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbus REALTORS has announced a new partnership with Rayse , the agent value platform that helps agents show their worth in real time. Through this collaboration, REALTORmembers will gain complimentary access to Rayse — a client-facing experience that turns every transaction into a clear, trackable journey for buyers and sellers.The partnership underscores the Association’s dedication to providing innovative tools that help members demonstrate expertise, strengthen trust, and reshape how clients view professional representation.“Our members work hard to deliver exceptional service, and this partnership helps ensure that effort is visible,” said Buffie Patterson, President of Columbus REALTORS. “We are continuously committed to providing tools that highlight agent value and ultimately change the way clients think of agents for the better.”“Columbus REALTORShave long been known for innovation and professionalism,” said Christian Dwiggins, Co-CEO of Rayse. “By launching Rayse as a member benefit, the Association is helping agents show their true worth — one transparent client experience at a time.”Why This Partnership MattersRecent industry data show that 46% of clients believe their agents spend fewer than 15 hours on a transaction, when the true average is closer to 80–100 hours. Yet 96% of buyers and sellers say they want real-time visibility into their agent’s work. Rayse bridges that gap, helping agents communicate progress, demonstrate value, and build stronger client relationships.Through the partnership, over 9,000 REALTORmembers will gain access to Rayse directly through their member portal beginning October 30. The rollout includes agent onboarding, training resources, and launch support provided jointly by Rayse and Columbus REALTORSWhat Is Rayse?Rayse is a client-facing experience that integrates directly into an agent’s existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system — it’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal.Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed experience — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP. ( https://www.rayse.com About Columbus REALTORSColumbus REALTORSis the largest local REALTORassociation in Ohio, representing nearly 10,000 real estate professionals across central Ohio. The organization is committed to advancing innovation, continuing education, professionalism, and advocacy while providing members with the tools and data needed to succeed in today’s evolving market.

Columbus + Rayse: Making Agent Value Impossible to Ignore

