15th Rx Summit Expands Clinical Education Through American Psychological Association Division 50 Partnership

This partnership bridges addiction science and applied clinical care, ensuring attendees leave with actionable strategies to improve outcomes across diverse practice settings.

2026 meeting will be held April 6-9 in Nashville; sessions with Society of Addiction Psychology connects addiction psychology experts with clinicians nationwide

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rx Summit will deliver its most advanced clinical education program yet at its 15th anniversary meeting in 2026, featuring six new sessions co-developed with the American Psychological Association’s Division 50 (APA Division 50), Society of Addiction Psychology (SoAP). Designed for professionals on the front lines of addiction treatment and recovery, this collaboration will offer participants research-driven tools to improve patient outcomes, strengthen prevention strategies, and advance evidence-based care across behavioral health, medicine, and community response sectors.

What Is the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit?

The Rx and Illicit Drug Summit is the premier annual conference focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery solutions for the opioid and addiction crisis. Produced by HMP Global, the annual event unites more than 3,000 professionals from public health, behavioral health, law enforcement, government, and public health organizations to share proven strategies that save lives. The 2026 meeting will take place April 6–9, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

What Is APA Division 50 (Society of Addiction Psychology)?

APA Division 50 is comprised of psychologists (including clinicians, researchers, and educators) committed to advancing the science and practice of addiction prevention and treatment. Through research dissemination and education, the division promotes evidence-based psychological care for individuals affected by substance use and behavioral addictions.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

This partnership bridges addiction science and applied clinical care, ensuring attendees leave with actionable strategies to improve outcomes across diverse practice settings. The Rx Summit 2026 collaboration with APA Division 50 will:

• Deliver six expert-led sessions co-developed by HMP Global and APA Division 50.

• Offer continuing education credits across multiple disciplines.

• Provide direct access to cutting-edge psychological research and clinical applications.

• Facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration among treatment providers, policymakers, and community responders.

• Expand and enhance Rx Summit’s clinical track; one of six on the main agenda.

Who Is Involved?

Sessions will be led by nationally recognized experts, including:

• Katie Witkiewitz, PhD, University of New Mexico — Mindfulness-Based Interventions for Addiction

• Adam Leventhal, PhD, University of Southern California — Emerging Trends in Vaping and Substance Use

• Karen Osilla, PhD, Stanford University — Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT)

• Susan Collins, PhD, University of Washington — Harm Reduction Part 1

• Seema Clifasefi, PhD, University of Washington — Harm Reduction Part 2

• Bruce Liese, PhD, University of Kansas Medical Center — Advances in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Addictions

“The dissemination of addiction science is among our most honored organizational goals,” Liese said. “Besides attending our own CE programs, our members have for years attended and been impressed by the outstanding continuing education opportunities offered by HMP Global, including the Rx Summit. … Together, we have developed exciting new CE programming for all professionals interested in addiction science, practice, prevention, policy, and professional education.”

Event Details

• Event: Rx and Illicit Drug Summit 2026

• Dates: April 6–9, 2026

• Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

• Event Website

• Registration



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.