After High-Octane 2025 in Indy, EMS World Expo Expands with Bold New Spring Event in Austin

EMS World LIVE | Austin will be held May 27-29, designed for BLS and ALS professionals alongside FlightBridgeEd's FAST conference.

EMS World LIVE | Austin debuts in May; EMS World Expo returns to Orlando in September.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy, urgency, and innovation defined EMS World Expo 2025, where 7,000 emergency medical services professionals and industry supporters from more than 50 countries came together in Indianapolis to strengthen the future of prehospital care. Participants engaged in 200+ education sessions, advanced clinical training, and peer collaboration — all focused on improving patient outcomes through better readiness, coordination, and care delivery.

Produced by HMP Global, the conference featured a sold-out Expo Hall with a record-breaking 300+ industry supporters showcasing the latest in EMS technology, medical devices, and operational tools. It also marked a milestone for the organization — the first time EMS World Expo was held in Indianapolis.

The program featured Opening Ceremonies with an immersive keynote address by Julia Vaizer, MD, MBA, Medical Director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT INDYCAR Series. The Opening Ceremonies concluded with the announcement of EMS World LIVE | Austin, a new spring meeting launching May 27–29, 2026, designed to deliver tailored learning for advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) professionals alongside FlightBridgeED’s FAST conference catering to critical care transport clinicians.

The World’s Largest EMS-Dedicated Event

EMS World Expo is the world’s largest EMS-dedicated event, convening paramedics, EMTs, physicians, medical directors, nurses, educators, and EMS leaders. The 2025 event, held October 20–24 at the Indiana Convention Center, spanned nine learning tracks and featured insights from more than 230 faculty.

Advancing Practice and Readiness in Emergency Care

As communities face increasing call volumes, workforce shortages, and evolving patient needs, EMS World Expo emphasized progressive, evidence-based prehospital care, on-scene efficiency, and safer transport—principles that translate directly to better results for patients and teams.

Highlights included:

• 200+ sessions led by more than 230 faculty experts

• 7,000+ participants representing more than 50 countries

• 300+ exhibitors delivering innovative products and services

• Featured faculty sessions, including “Ultrasound in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest” by Casey B. Patrick, MD, FAEMS; “Leading on Empty: The Balance of Service and Self” by Asbel Montes; and “What’s Artificial About Intelligence? A Skeptic’s Guide to AI in EMS” by Kristopher L. Thompson, MHA, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CCRN, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, FP-C, TCRN — reflecting the diversity of topics shaping modern EMS practice.

Building on Momentum: EMS World LIVE | Austin

The energy of Indianapolis now shifts to Austin, Texas, where EMS World LIVE | Austin will debut next spring. The three-day program is designed for prehospital professionals seeking targeted education that can be applied immediately in the field. Co-located with FAST26: Austin by FlightBridgeED, the meeting will combine real-world instruction, peer learning, and industry innovation.

“This year’s EMS World Expo demonstrated the strength, innovation, and shared purpose that define the EMS community,” said Joshua D. Hartman, MBA, NRP, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular/Emergency & Mobile Medicine, HMP Global. “EMS World LIVE | Austin will build on that momentum — offering a focused experience that equips providers with the tools and insight they need to meet today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s prehospital emergency care.”

Event Details

• EMS World LIVE | Austin

• Dates: May 27–29, 2026

• Location: Austin, Texas

• Co-located Event: FAST26: Austin, presented by FlightBridgeED

• Event Website



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.