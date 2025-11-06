Psych Congress Elevate Announces 2026 Co-Chairs as Conference Celebrates a Decade of Mental Health Innovation

The 2026 Psych Congress Elevate conference will feature more than 30 sessions led by over 40 faculty experts in psychiatry, nursing, and behavioral health.

Brittany Albright, Kristian Dambrino join returning leaders Craig Chepke and Kevin Williams to guide HMP Global 10th anniversary event June 3-6 in Las Vegas.

When we invest in new voices, we strengthen the entire mental health community. That’s what makes this milestone 10th anniversary year so special.” — Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating a decade of innovation, Psych Congress Elevate returns in 2026 with a strengthened leadership team and a renewed mission to help clinicians advance their skills and impact in mental healthcare. The 2026 conference, taking place June 3-6 in Las Vegas, will highlight practical education that empowers clinicians to grow their careers, improve patient care, and experience the career-launching opportunities that have made Elevate a signature meeting within the Psych Congress family of events.

New Leadership for a Landmark Year

Returning co-chairs Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, and Kevin Williams, MS, MPAS, PA-C welcome new co-chairs Brittany Albright, MD, MPH and Kristian Dambrino, DNP, PMHNP-BC to the leadership lineup to guide the anniversary program. Both Albright and Dambrino are graduates of Elevate's New & Emerging Voices program.

Albright is known for her commitment to clinical excellence and mentorship. Her approach to education focuses on translating complex evidence into practical strategies that clinicians can apply immediately.

“Elevate has always been about helping clinicians find confidence in their practice,” she said. “This year, we’re celebrating what’s been achieved while opening new doors for those just starting their journey.”

Dambrino is a Fulbright Global Scholar, practicing psychiatric nurse practitioner, and adjunct faculty member at Belmont University. Her research in India and Indonesia explores innovative ways to reduce mental health stigma among nurses through participatory photography and education. A national psychopharmacology speaker and multidisciplinary artist, Dambrino brings both scientific rigor and creative energy to the 2026 program.

“Education should inspire both intellect and empathy,” Dambrino said. “Psych Congress Elevate gives clinicians a place to grow their knowledge, strengthen their purpose, and reimagine the future of mental health care.” She is also an accomplished musician, and her creativity will take center stage at Elevate this year.

Returning leaders Chepke and Williams continue to anchor the event’s legacy of mentorship and community.

“Seeing both Brittany and Kristian return to Elevate as co-chairs after first being part of our New & Emerging Voices program is exactly what Elevate was built to do—spot new talent, nurture it, and then celebrate it when it comes full circle,” said Chepke, Psych Congress Chief Medical Officer. “Their success stories are proof that when we invest in new voices, we strengthen the entire mental health community. That’s what makes this milestone 10th anniversary year so special.”

“Every year, Elevate renews the sense of purpose that brings people into this profession,” Williams added. “The 10th anniversary will build on that foundation with fresh voices and a shared commitment to better care.”

About the 10th Anniversary Program

The 2026 Psych Congress Elevate conference will feature more than 30 sessions led by over 40 faculty experts in psychiatry, nursing, and behavioral health. The agenda will include:

- Practical Psychopharmacology: Evidence-based medication management

- Therapeutic Skills & Clinical Practice: Integrative, communication-based sessions

- Career Development & Leadership: Mentorship and career advancement

- Digital Mental Health & Innovation: Telepsychiatry, AI-assisted care, and digital therapeutics

Signature Programs that Define Elevate

The New & Emerging Voices Program has become a defining feature of Elevate—an initiative that transforms promising clinicians into the next generation of leaders in mental healthcare. Designed to spotlight fresh perspectives and diverse experiences, the program pairs early-career professionals with seasoned faculty mentors who provide coaching on presentation, content development, and professional growth.

The upcoming 2026 agenda will once again feature these emerging voices, highlighting their insights and impact across sessions that reflect Elevate’s commitment to innovation and inclusion. The program has helped launch the careers of many faculty members who now lead the event, reinforcing its role as a true incubator of talent within the Psych Congress community.

Each year, the Elevate Scholarship Program offers opportunities to students, residents, and fellows in mental healthcare who are eager to take on new challenges in diagnosis and treatment and be at the forefront of their field. The program supports and inspires early career clinicians by providing access to top-tier education, mentorship, and networking opportunities, while also fully integrating them into the conference experience. These scholarships reflect Elevate’s mission to expand access to education and cultivate the future leaders of behavioral health.

Event Details

- Event: Psych Congress Elevate 2026

- Dates: June 3–6, 2026

- Location: Las Vegas

- Event Website

- Registration

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

