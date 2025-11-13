Chestnut Mountain Village Launches $200,000 Be The Village Match Challenge to Strengthen Foster Family Support in W.Va.

Campaign offers dollar-for-dollar match to provide churches with training and resources for foster, adoptive and kinship families

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chestnut Mountain Village (The Village), a ministry equipping West Virginia churches statewide to support foster, adoptive and kinship families in their communities, announced the launch of a $200,000 matching gift challenge. Beginning immediately, every dollar donated to The Village will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000, doubling the community’s impact and bringing the total potential support to $400,000.

West Virginia continues to face one of the highest per-capita rates of children in foster care in the nation. Many local churches throughout the state desire to respond but aren’t sure where to start. The Village bridges that gap by providing training, coaching and support systems that enable congregations to serve families year-round.

“This is an invitation,” said Greg Clutter, director of The Village. “If you’ve ever wondered how to help children and families in your own community, this is a way to start. Every donation you make immediately multiplies.”

The “Be The Village” Match Challenge aligns with The Village’s growing mission of reminding individuals, congregations, and communities that when children and families face crisis, West Virginia churches can be tangible sources of care, stability and hope. Funds raised during this match challenge will expand The Village’s partnerships with churches across the state, equipping them to offer practical support to the families in their congregations and neighborhoods who are caring for vulnerable children.

How the Match Works:

Every donation made to Chestnut Mountain Village from now until May 1, 2026, will be matched 1:1.

Gifts can be made online at cmvwv.org/be-the-village or by mail.

The challenge continues until May 1, 2026, or until the full $200,000 match is met.



“When families step forward to foster or adopt, they should never have to do it alone,” said Clutter. “This match gives us a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and grow the network of churches ready to wrap around these families with meals, mentoring, respite care, transportation, and ongoing encouragement. Everyone can do something — and right now, every gift goes twice as far.”

About Chestnut Mountain Village

Chestnut Mountain Village is a statewide initiative of Chestnut Mountain Ranch. The Village guides, equips, and connects West Virginia churches to support foster, adoptive, kinship, and vulnerable families by providing practical tools, community building, and long-term care strategies. The Village believes the call to care for children is not the responsibility of one family, but of an entire community of believers working together. Everyone can do something. Learn more at cmvwv.org.

Be The Village Match Challenge

