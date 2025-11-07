Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Announces Continued Partnership with DuMont Tri-County YMCA for 2026 Season

HURRICANE, WV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance (MMTA) is excited to announce the continued partnership of the DuMont Tri-County YMCA for the 2026 trail season. The YMCA will once again serve as a key community sponsor for both the Hurricane Crush Run and the Hurricane Hundred K—two of the area’s premier trail running events.

The Hurricane Crush Run is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, followed by the Hurricane Hundred K on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Both events bring together runners, volunteers, and outdoor enthusiasts from across the region to celebrate endurance, community, and the beauty of Meeks Mountain Trails.

“We’re grateful for the YMCA’s ongoing commitment to helping us build a stronger and healthier hometown together,” said Brandon Doerner, Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Chief Fun Officer. “This partnership highlights the shared mission of both organizations—to invest in people and create opportunities for health, connection, and growth.”

“We’re excited to support the Meeks Mountain Trails and their mission to create active and healthy lifestyles in our area,” said Tom Peyton, Board President of the DuMont Tri-County YMCA. “The trails and the YMCA are both economic and wellness drivers and great assets for our community.”

For more information about the DuMont Tri-County YMCA and its programs that strengthen communities, visit:

https://www.ymca.org/locations/dumont-tri-county-ymca-inc

For race information and volunteer opportunities, visit the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance at:

www.meeksmountaintrails.org

