Mission West Virginia Kicks Off National Adoption Month with Call to Support Foster, Kinship, and Adoption Efforts

HURRICANE, WV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission West Virginia (MWV) is celebrating National Adoption Month by spotlighting the urgent need for foster and adoptive families, honoring kinship caregivers, and highlighting services that help West Virginia youth find safety, stability, and permanent families.

West Virginia continues to have one of the highest foster care rates in the nation. As of September 2025, 5,959 youth were in foster care statewide, with more than 7,000 children typically in care in recent years.

“Every child deserves a safe, loving, and permanent home,” said Kelly Thompson, Executive Director of Mission West Virginia. “This month is a powerful reminder that West Virginians can change the trajectory of a child’s life—by fostering, adopting, or wrapping around kinship families with practical support. If you’ve ever considered stepping forward, we’re here to walk with you from your very first question.”

Mission West Virginia Services that Support Families and Youth

FrameWorks (Foster, Adoption & Kinship Support): FrameWorks recruits and guides families through the foster/adopt certification process; helps them select an agency; and provides ongoing resources for foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers, including legal/financial information and a resource library.

Adoption Resource Exchange (AdoptAChildWV.org): MWV operates a statewide, web-based photo listing of West Virginia youth who are legally eligible for adoption and provides clear information on the adoption process and FAQs.

The Bridge: A mentoring program serving high school students in foster and kinship care, providing students access to an onsite mentor who works with students and families to improve attendance, behavior and grades, as well as focus on graduation and plans for their future.

Kinship Navigator & Resources: Practical guidance for relative caregivers, whether in formal or informal placements, helping them navigate social service systems and ensuring they have resources to provide for the youth in their homes.

“Families don’t have to figure this out alone,” said Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director. “Our team answers questions, connects you to the right local agency, and provides resources tailored to fostering, kinship care, or adoption—especially for older youth and sibling groups who often wait the longest.”

As part of National Adoption Month, MWV is encouraging prospective parents to visit AdoptAChildWV.org, the state’s Adoption Resource Exchange operated by MWV. The site features waiting youth and clear next steps to begin the process. Interested families can register to view private profiles and learn about requirements, timelines, and support.

Family Finding: For youth who are eligible for adoption but without an identified family, MWV staff engage in family finding efforts, locating relatives who could provide permanency for youth who have experienced long waits to find family.

Partners Advancing Adoption and Permanency

Mission West Virginia’s adoption and permanency work is strengthened by key partners, including the West Virginia Department of Human Services. Recent grants from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia First Foundation have helped expand programs that support foster and kinship youth statewide.

How to Get Involved this Month

Learn more about fostering, adoption, or kinship support by contacting MWV’s FrameWorks team or simply request a free, no obligation information guide at: https://www.missionwv.org/request-information



About Mission West Virginia

Mission West Virginia is leading a statewide effort to promote positive futures for all kids in West Virginia. We work alongside families as they navigate West Virginia’s foster care system and provide evidence-based life skills education to help teens envision and create positive futures. As a result of our work putting kids first in collaboration with social services, school districts, private foster care agencies and other nonprofits, the future looks brighter for West Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.