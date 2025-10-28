Gym for the Brain Celebrates 6,000th Client Session

Gym for the Brain A Better World Starts With Me

Improving performance, health and happiness in thousands of cases!

Many happy clients!” — David Goodman

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gym for the Brain , a research-supported, oxygen-focused, bio-optimization wellness center in Jupiter, Florida, which also operates through the online store A Better World Starts With Me , recently celebrated its 6,000th client session!Gym for the Brain combines contrast oxygen + protein folding + bioregulation (PEMF) + photo biomodulation (red light) +AVE (audio-visual entrainment) + VTS (vibroacoustic therapy) + enhanced/targeted supplements; and supports clients across 3 core needs:• Recovery:Supporting individuals recovering from issues such as concussions, brain fog, PTSD, dementia & FTD, Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorder, long COVID, Parkinson’s, mold or Lyme exposure, stroke, post-surgery, and pregnancy related recovery.• Prevention:Helping clients proactively address issues such as aging, chronic pain, cognitive decline, pre-surgical prep, travel fatigue, and prenatal health.• Performance:Enhancing mental and physical performance for students, professionals, athletes, and socially driven individuals—as well as expectant mothers aiming to boost oxygen flow to developing babies.Some recent new client reasons for coming to Gym for the Brain:• Parkinson's• Stroke• Long COVID• Dementia• Concussion• FTD• TIA• Breast cancer• ADHD• Asthma• A student looking to improve concentration and focus• A 50+ year old man looking to improve fitness• A golfer looking to improve concentration and focus• An ex-NHL player looking to address concussions• A 50+ woman looking to reduce anxiety• A lady with deteriorating eyesight• A skier looking to improve stamina• Alzheimer's• Brain fog• Headaches• Depression• Chemotherapy recovery• PTSD• A 50+ woman looking to delay aging• A 60+ man looking to improve focus/concentration• Autism• A 40+ woman with foot numbness• Mold• SleepEarlier this month, Gym for the Brain renewed both its Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification and its Edenark Group ISO 14065 / 14001 carbon neutrality certification.Gym for the Brain can be reached at info@gymforthebrain.comA Better World Starts With Me can be reached at https://abetterworldstartswithme.com/pages/contact

