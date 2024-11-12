Compass Point Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Arkon Energy on its Sale of Two Data Centers to MARA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC (“Compass Point”), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to have served as exclusive financial advisor to Arkon Energy US Holdco LLC (Arkon), a leading data center and infrastructure company, in the sale of two data centers acquired by MARA Holdings, Inc (MARA).Under the terms of the transaction, MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) acquired two operational data centers located in Hannibal and Hopedale, Ohio, from Arkon. The two data centers provide 222 megawatts of interconnect-approved capacity, with current operating capacity of 122 megawatts and approval to expand by another 100 megawatts.“We were delighted to advise Arkon on this important transaction” said Matt Anstey, Managing Director, who led the investment banking team on the assignment. “Compass Point has been a leader in advising the digital asset industry for over six years”, added Burke Hayes, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investment Banking. “Within the past year, our team of bankers have advised on three sell side engagements, five ATM programs, and two convertible note offerings, successfully raising capital in the fast-growing digital asset sector”.About Compass PointCompass Point Research & Trading, LLC is a leading full-service middle market investment bank. Our broad range of capabilities include public and private capital raising, corporate advisory services, fundamental research, Washington policy analysis and execution services. We provide innovation solutions for entrepreneurial businesses and their investors.Compass Point is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Charleston, SC, New York, NY, and Orange County, CA. Compass Point is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.