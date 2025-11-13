IDScan.net and GOLDPoint Systems Partner to Enhance Identity Verification Across Lending Platforms

IDScan.net, a leader in AI-based identity verification, announced a new partnership with GOLDPoint Systems, a premier provider of loan origination software.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net , a leader in adaptive AI-based identity verification and document authentication, today announced a new partnership with GOLDPoint Systems , a premier provider of loan origination, loan servicing, and loan securitization software. The integration leverages IDScan.net digital identity verification ( DIVE ) software into GOLDPoint’s suite of lending tools to support more secure, streamlined customer onboarding, compliance and fraud prevention in their financial services.Through this partnership, GOLDPoint Systems users can now seamlessly integrate IDScan.net’s DIVE software into their lending platforms. This collaboration reflects a growing need for robust identity solutions in lending and financial institutions, where the balance between frictionless customer experience and strong anti-fraud controls is critical.Key Benefits of the PartnershipWith integration into GOLDPoint’s origination and servicing flows, lenders will have access to IDScan.net’s remote identity verification, face matching, and anti-spoofing checks. Lenders using GOLDPoint’s Lending Engine can embed identity checks without requiring standalone systems or duplicate data entry. IDScan.net’s platform performs deep biometric and document analysis, helping lenders meet Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and regulatory mandates. The integration helps minimize manual steps, reduce processing time, and deliver a smoother digital or in-branch onboarding experience.How It WorksThe DIVE integration through GOLDPoint Systems offers a user-friendly workflow. In advance of a transaction, customers of banks and lenders using GOLDPoint Systems software will receive an identity Verification request by SMS or email. DIVE software will leverage the user’s mobile device camera to capture a photo of the front and back of their identity document. DIVE’s AI rapidly analyzes the credential to determine legitimacy. The user walks through randomized liveness checks on video, and the software uses face matching technology to confirm they are the rightful ID holder. Optionally, add in third party data sources to provide additional risk data and deeper KYC.In an interview from RevUp Summit, a growing, industry-leading fintech conference, Miles Zervigon, IDScan.net’s Director of Enterprise Solutions, said “We make the identity verification experience as seamless and frictionless as possible, so you don’t lose customer satisfaction, while gaining security benefits.”Why It MattersFor lenders operating fully online, the ability to verify identity remotely with confidence is crucial. Synthetic identity fraud is a growing threat, as AI-backed fraudulent documents leverage stolen identity information from real people and incorporate that into highly sophisticated fake IDs. Banks and credit unions that also have physical presence can mix in-branch scanning with remote verification depending on the channel. For lenders subject to AML, KYC, and identity regulation, this integrated solution helps maintain compliance. As lenders grow, having identity verification as a built-in service helps reduce operational overhead and developer burden.Availability & Next StepsThe integrated identity verification features are being rolled out now to GOLDPoint’s existing and new lender clients.To learn more or request a demo, visit IDScan.net’s banking identity verification page or GOLDPoint Systems integrations page.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. More than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions are performed monthly for more than 7,500 customers, including Hertz, Jack Henry, Simmons Bank, First Arkansas Bank, MRI Software and more.About GOLDPoint SystemsGOLDPoint Systems offers the Lending Engine, a comprehensive browser-based software suite that includes loan origination, loan servicing, loan securitization, APIs, and integration capabilities for financial institutions and lenders. With decades of experience and hundreds of third-party integrations, GOLDPoint empowers lenders to scale operations, streamline lending workflows, and stay compliant in complex market environments.

