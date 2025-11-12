700 Texas Agents Join Realty of America

Fueled by its agent-ownership model, Realty of America is uniting top producers across Texas in one of the fastest expansions in state history

People thought 17 agents in Texas wasn’t enough to build something this big. Today, 700 of the best in the business are proving what’s possible when belief outpaces doubt.” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began just over a year ago with 17 agents has become one of the most powerful agent-driven movements in the country. Today, more than 700 Texas agents have joined Realty of America ROA ) — signaling one of the fastest and most meaningful expansions ever seen in residential real estate.In markets that define the heartbeat of American real estate — Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Austin — top producers and elite teams are aligning with a model built on partnership, ownership, and shared vision. Their message is consistent: This is different. This is the future.Since launch, ROA Texas agents have collectively closed 4,233 transactions, generating more than $1.2 billion in sales volume and $36.7 million in GCI, while earning over $1.2 million in revenue share as part of the company’s agent-first compensation model. These results are not just metrics, they are validation of a movement centered on creating generational wealth for those who build it.“Realty of America exists because agents deserve ownership — real ownership — in the companies they help build,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “People thought 17 agents in Texas wasn’t enough to build something this big. Today, 700 of the best in the business are proving what’s possible when belief outpaces doubt. And we’re just getting started.”A native Houstonian, President Mark Dimas credits the company’s acceleration to the agents who stepped in early and built the foundation for the wave that followed.“Our growth is a direct reflection of our people,” Dimas said. “We have leaders who are not just producing at the highest level, they're bringing others with them. Eddie and I have been in the trenches. We know the grind, and that’s why we will never stop working alongside our agents. This isn’t just a company. It’s a legacy being built in real time.”Realty of America blends the power of cloud-based technology with the culture, connection, and collaboration of physical office spaces, a strategic advantage that removes barriers and accelerates growth. Agents can build, recruit, expand, and lead teams anywhere without sacrificing independence or identity.“This movement is fueled by alignment, discipline, and shared mission,” said Victor Niño, Anchor Partner for Texas. “We’re not here to compete with traditional brokerages, we're here to redefine what’s possible. We win together.”Top-tier producers from across Texas describe ROA not simply as a brokerage, but as a collective of visionaries building the next dominant real estate company in America.Tricia Turner (Team Leader) sees ROA as a rare opportunity to create something meaningful.“We are building greatness together,” Turner said. “The chance to help shape what will become the greatest real estate company in the nation is why I’m here.”Jonathan Cook (Team Leader) calls ROA “the future.”“Every tool, every resource, every advantage — it’s all here,” Cook said. “We’re being led by founders who’ve built billion-dollar companies and are still in production. That’s unheard of. The Follow Up Boss partnership alone gives every ROA agent world-class CRM capabilities. This isn’t just a company. It’s a movement and the craziest part is, we’re just getting started.”Creston Inderrieden (Team Leader) highlights ROA’s promise: limitless expansion. “We grow income through revenue share. We build wealth through ownership. We expand anywhere,” Inderrieden said. “Top producers built this for top producers — that’s why it works.”Alicia Trevino, one of Texas’ most respected brokers, sees a shift happening industry-wide.“What ROA has built is unlike anything I’ve seen in 30 years,” Trevino said. “This is a community. This is belief. This is a movement anchored in lifting others up and because of that, we all rise.”With more than 2,500 agents nationwide and expansion already underway across multiple states, Realty of America is building what its leaders call the next era of agent ownership, a future where collaboration replaces competition, and success is shared, not siloed.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national real estate brokerage founded by CEO Eddie Garcia and President Mark Dimas, two industry leaders who built Realty of Chicago and Mark Dimas Properties into multi-billion-dollar firms before combining their experience to launch ROA in September 2024.ROA’s agent-first model includes revenue share and equity opportunities, aligning rewards with contribution and creating pathways to ownership, generational wealth, and financial freedom.The company’s 27,000-square-foot national headquarters in the greater Chicago area anchors a rapidly expanding network committed to redefining what’s possible for the modern real estate professional.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.