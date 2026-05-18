Realty of America Enters Tennessee Market Led By Industry Veteran Kyle Felts

Founded by Kyle Felts, Bradford Real Estate became one of Nashville’s most recognized brokerages, closing more than 11,000 properties throughout its history

Kyle has built his career around empowering agents, creating opportunity, and helping entrepreneurs scale” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America (ROA) announced its official expansion into Tennessee, led by veteran broker Kyle Felts, whose companies have generated more than $5 billion in lifetime sales volume. The move marks another major milestone in ROA’s accelerated growth strategy as the brokerage continues scaling across key U.S. markets.In just 18 months since launching, Realty of America has grown to more than 3,200 agents nationwide and continues emerging as one of the fastest growing brokerages in the industry. The company recently earned recognition as #57 on RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey, along with rankings of #42 in National Sides and #63 in National Volume in RealTrends Verified.Felts brings more than two decades of real estate experience to ROA’s Tennessee launch. He began his career in 2004 while still in college and quickly established himself as a respected leader in the industry. After several years with a large brokerage, he founded Bradford Real Estate, a firm designed to help agents retain more of their earnings while operating as independent entrepreneurs. Under his leadership, the company grew to approximately 150 agents and generated nearly $500 million in annual sales volume, contributing to more than $5 billion in lifetime sales volume.Now joining Realty of America, Felts will lead the company’s Tennessee operations beginning in the Middle Tennessee region, with plans for continued expansion across the state.“Kyle has built his career around empowering agents, creating opportunity, and helping entrepreneurs scale,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “His leadership and vision align perfectly with what we’re building at ROA, and Tennessee represents an exciting next chapter in our continued growth.”Agents in Tennessee will gain access to ROA’s agent-centric platform, including revenue share opportunities, enterprise-level technology, collaborative leadership, and scalable support within a national brokerage framework.“Realty of America has built a model that changes what’s possible for agents,” said Kyle Felts. “This opportunity goes far beyond traditional brokerage economics. It gives agents the ability to build long-term wealth, expand their business, and maintain true independence while being part of something bigger. I’m excited to bring that vision to Tennessee and help agents grow at a higher level.”Since its founding in September 2024, Realty of America has facilitated more than 16,094 closed transactions totaling over $5.41 billion in sales volume while distributing more than $6.61 million in revenue share across its agent network. The company operates without corporate debt or outside funding, maintaining a lean, agent- and leadership-owned structure designed to prioritize agents over shareholders.Realty of America has positioned itself as one of the industry’s fastest growing agent-owned brokerages by combining national scale with an entrepreneurial operating model designed for top producers. Its platform gives agents access to enterprise technology, collaborative leadership, and revenue share opportunities while maintaining the flexibility to build independent brands within a nationally recognized company.As Realty of America continues expanding into strategic markets across the country, the Tennessee launch represents another step in the company’s broader vision to build one of the most productive and agent-aligned brokerages in modern real estate. With Nashville continuing to rank among the nation’s fastest growing housing markets, fueled by strong population growth, corporate relocations, and sustained demand across Middle Tennessee, the expansion further reinforces ROA’s focus on entering high-growth markets with long-term upside for its agents and leadership.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national, agent-owned real estate brokerage built to empower top producers through collaboration, technology, and shared success. Founded in 2024, the company has grown to more than 3,200 agents across 21 markets in just 18 months, making it one of the fastest growing brokerages in the industry. ROA operates with zero corporate debt and no outside investors, ensuring full alignment with its agents and teams. The platform provides industry-leading tools, including enterprise-level CRM technology, alongside a revenue-sharing model designed to reward performance. By fostering a high-performance, collaborative environment, ROA attracts elite agents and teams seeking to scale their business and expand their impact. The company continues rapidly growing its footprint across the United States while shaping the future of agent-centric brokerage.

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