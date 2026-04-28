Top San Diego Agent Adrian Quijano Departs from eXp Realty to Join Realty of America

Agent-Owned Brokerage Model Draws San Diego’s Leading Producer as Realty of America Expands Locally

Adrian exemplifies the resilience, vision, and unwavering dedication that inspires everything we do at Realty of America.” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adrian Quijano, recognized as San Diego’s #1 real estate agent and a top 1% producer in the county, has officially departed from eXp Realty to join Realty of America , a rapidly rising brokerage gaining national attention for its agent-centered model. The brokerage operates as an agent-owned platform that supports professionals in growing their businesses while maintaining independence, combining a collaborative culture, advanced technology, and a revenue-sharing framework to help high-performing agents build long-term, sustainable success.Since launching his full-time real estate career in 2021, Quijano has closed over $300 million in three years, establishing himself as one of the region’s most dominant producers. Joining Realty of America alongside his wife and full team, Quijano will open a new office to continue building a production-driven, mentorship-oriented environment that fosters growth for both his team and other agents.“Adrian exemplifies the resilience, vision, and unwavering dedication that inspires everything we do at Realty of America,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “We aim to provide a platform where top agents can fully leverage their talents, grow their teams, and shape their own achievements while empowering others. Adrian’s journey embodies the kind of leadership and perseverance that defines the future of our agent-owned model.”The addition of Quijano’s team marks a significant milestone in Realty of America’s growth across Southern California and highlights the brokerage’s commitment to a model created by agents, for agents. With innovative tools, and structures that prioritize long-term growth and independence, the brokerage continues to attract top talent from across the country.Quijano’s rise to the top of San Diego real estate is a story defined by perseverance and determination. Hailing from Tinian, he arrived in the United States with little more than ambition and resolve, eventually joining the U.S. Marines after high school. Following his service and the personal challenges that followed, Quijano discovered a passion for entrepreneurship and real estate, channeling his drive into building a team that has consistently ranked among the highest-producing in the county.Adrian’s mission now is to build toward $1 billion in sales—driven not just by ambition, but by a deep desire to honor the dreams of his younger self and make his late grandmother proud.“This move represents the next chapter in a journey defined by perseverance and focus,” Quijano said. “Realty of America provides an environment where I can continue growing my business, guiding my team, and sharing the experience and perspective I’ve gained to support others as they navigate their own paths.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.