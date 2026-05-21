Realty of America Debuts at #42 in RealTrends National Brokerage Rankings

Company Earns Top-50 National Ranking in Transaction Sides in Its First Full Year of Production

We built Realty of America around long-term alignment, operational support, and the belief that agents should have greater participation in the value they help create.” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America (ROA) has been ranked #42 nationally in transaction sides and #63 in sales volume in the 2026 RealTrends Verified brokerage rankings, placing the company among the top-performing residential real estate brokerages in the United States.The annual RealTrends Verified rankings evaluate 1,267 brokerages nationwide using independently verified residential transaction data and are widely regarded as one of the real estate industry’s leading performance benchmarks.Founded in September 2024, Realty of America has expanded to more than 3,100 agents across 21 markets nationwide in under two years. The company’s rapid expansion reflects continued industry demand for scalable brokerage platforms that combine operational infrastructure, technology, and agent ownership.“Earning recognition in the RealTrends Verified rankings is an important milestone for our company and the agents driving our growth across the country,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “We built Realty of America around long-term alignment, operational support, and the belief that agents should have greater participation in the value they help create. This recognition reflects the consistency and production of our organization at scale.”Since launch, Realty of America has closed more than 13,786 residential transactions representing over $4.6 billion in total sales volume. The company has also distributed more than $5.57 million in revenue share across its agent network.Realty of America operates as a fully agent- and leadership-owned brokerage with no outside investors or corporate debt. The company’s platform integrates CRM technology, automated client follow-up systems, performance analytics, and operational support designed to help agents scale more efficiently.Its revenue-share structure extends earning opportunities beyond individual production by rewarding leadership development, mentorship, and organizational growth.The company’s growth comes amid broader shifts across the brokerage industry toward models focused on ownership, operational efficiency, and long-term agent retention.“As we continue expanding nationally, our focus remains on building infrastructure that supports sustainable agent growth at scale,” Garcia added. “We believe the future of the industry will be shaped by platforms that create stronger alignment between agents, leadership, and long-term company performance.”About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national, agent-owned real estate brokerage built to empower top producers through collaboration, technology, and shared success. Founded in 2024, the company has grown to more than 3,000 agents across 21 markets in just 17 months, making it one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the industry. ROA operates with zero corporate debt and no outside investors, ensuring full alignment with its agents and teams. The platform provides industry-leading tools, including enterprise-level CRM technology, alongside a revenue-sharing model designed to reward performance. By fostering a high-performance, collaborative environment, ROA attracts elite agents and teams seeking to scale their business and expand their impact. The company continues to rapidly grow its national footprint while shaping the future of agent-centric brokerage.

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