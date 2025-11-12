The 2025 Gulf Comparative Education Society Symposium Inspires Collaboration and Educational Reform in the Gulf

Dr. Khalaf Al’Abri, President of GCES and Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University, delivering the welcome address. Professor Michele Schweisfurth, University of Glasgow, during her keynote address at the event. Over 150 educators, researchers & policymakers united at the GCES.

Over 150 educators, researchers and policymakers gather in Ras Al Khaimah to shape Gulf education, focusing on teaching, inclusion and digital transformation.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES) Symposium officially opened today at the Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah, hosted by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research. Taking place from 12–14 November 2025 under the theme “Pedagogy, Policy, and Praxis in the GCC,” the three-day event brings together over 150 researchers, educators, and policymakers from across the Gulf and beyond to explore how teaching, governance, and classroom practice intersect in shaping the region’s educational future.Supported by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) as the Premium Partner and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) as Contributing Partner, the Symposium reinforces the power of collaboration in advancing inclusive, innovative, and future-ready education systems across the GCC.Distinguished speakers this year include Professor Michele Schweisfurth (University of Glasgow), Dr. Jeremy Rappleye (University of Hong Kong), Mr. Chi Sum Tse (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Dr. Khalaf Al’Abri (Sultan Qaboos University), and Ms. Fatiah Touray (New York University Abu Dhabi).Opening the symposium, Professor Michele Schweisfurth delivered a keynote titled “Pedagogy in International Perspective.” Her address examined how teaching practices evolve across cultures in a post-COVID world, highlighting why definitions of “good teaching” vary globally and how evidence-based reforms influence classrooms today.Reflecting on the event’s impact, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “What makes GCES so meaningful is its ability to unite voices that don’t often meet in the same room — policymakers, researchers, and teachers. Together, they remind us that education reform is not just about policy documents, but about people, classrooms, and the courage to rethink what truly matters in learning.”Now in its 11th edition, GCES has grown from a small academic society into a respected regional platform for educational dialogue and reform across the GCC. This year’s sessions focus on teacher development, inclusive education, and digital transformation, with a particular emphasis on the role of artificial intelligence in shaping future learning environments.With its dynamic panels, research-driven discussions, and spirit of collaboration, GCES 2025 reaffirms the Gulf’s growing influence in the global education landscape, demonstrating that meaningful transformation happens when teaching, policy, and practice advance together.For more details, visit https://gces.ae/gces-symposium-2025 Media contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.